How to watch Leinster v Bath: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time

Bath need a win in Dublin to guarantee their place in the knockout stages.

The Gallagher Premiership leaders still have everything to play for when they travel to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium this weekend. Here’s how to watch Leinster v Bath live streams wherever you are in the world – including details of how fans in Ireland can watch the game for FREE.

This final pool match is crucial for Bath, who are flying high domestically. They need a win to guarantee they reach the knockout stages of the competition, though a loss won’t stop them from qualifying if other results this weekend go their way. Leinster, meanwhile, have already secured their place in the last 16, having won all three of their European Champions Cup games so far. The URC frontrunners are unlikely to make it easy for the visitors, however, as they’ll be playing for the victory that will secure top spot in Pool 2, giving them home advantage in the next round.

Below you’ll find all the information you need to watch Leinster v Bath online and on TV, and how you can use a VPN to watch your usual service if you’re travelling abroad. You can check out information on other matches in our guide to watching the European Rugby Champions Cup, or look back on past winners in our article on European Rugby Champions Cup winners.

Key information

– Leinster v Bath date: Saturday 18 January

– Leinster v Bath kick-off time: 5.30pm GMT / 12.30pm ET / 6.30pm CET / 7.30pm SAST

– Leinster v Bath FREE stream: RTÉ Player (Ireland)

– Leinster v Bath TV channels: Premier Sports (UK), FloRugby (US)

– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch Leinster v Bath FOR FREE in Ireland

Fans in Ireland can watch Leinster vs Bath FOR FREE on RTÉ. One match in every European Rugby Champions Cup round is available for free on the Irish public broadcaster, and this weekend’s game is Leinster v Bath.

You can tune both on television via the RTÉ2 channel, and online using the RTÉ Player streaming service. Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday evening. Coverage starts at 4.45pm.

Every other game of the weekend will be available to stream on Premier Sports Ireland. You can subscribe to the platform through Sky, Now and Virgin Media – costs vary by platform.

Watch Leinster v Bath live streams from outside your country

What if you’re away from home when the game kicks off? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out, because a VPN can help you out.

A Virtual Private Network is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing any geo-restrictions. Provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your streaming services when abroad, meaning you can enjoy them as you would in your living room.

Our colleagues at TechRadar specialise in this area, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN provider for its strong security features and the ability to stream across multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a big discount.

Watch Leinster v Bath live streams in the UK

For UK rugby fans, Premier Sports has replaced TNT Sports (previously BT Sport) as the destination for European Champions Cup coverage. The broadcaster will air all 63 matches of this year’s tournament – including Leinster v Bath. Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT today.

UK viewers can subscribe to Premier Sports through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £15.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package. With Sky you also have the option to pay £10.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £120 (£10.00 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front.

You can also watch through your web browser or the Premier Sports app. Costs are £15.99 per month, £10.99 per month if you sign up for the full year, or £120 per year if you pay up front.

Travelling outside the UK this weekend? You can still get your coverage if you’re abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Leinster v Bath: live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the European Rugby Champions Cup – including Leinster v Bath live streams – for viewers in the United States. Kick-off is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual deal for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month).

Can I watch Leinster v Bath live streams in South Africa?

SuperSport has the rights to selected European Champions Cup games in South Africa, but sadly Leinster v Bath is not one of them.

Watch Leinster v Bath in France

In France, Leinster v Bath is available on subscription service beIN Sports. Kick-off is at 6.30pm CET on Saturday evening.

Live stream Leinster v Bath from elsewhere

In Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, you can watch Investec Champions Cup matches on Viaplay.

In various other European countries (including Italy), Australia, South-east Asia and the Pacific Islands, EPCR TV should be your destination. There are options to buy weekend and season passes.

In New Zealand you need to head to Sky Sport.

