How to watch Munster v Saracens online, on TV, and from anywhere

Two past winners of the tournament come face to face in Limerick.

Two sides with impressive European pedigree meet at Thomond Park on Saturday. Here’s how to watch Munster v Saracens live streams wherever you are in the world – including details of how fans in Ireland can watch the game for FREE.

Saracens’ results in the Premiership have been up and down of late – they’ll definitely want to forget their post-Christmas thrashing in Bath – but with two wins from two in Europe, they’ve been one of the teams to watch in this year’s Champions Cup. Limerick’s Thomond Park is always a tough place to visit, however, and Munster will be eager to recapture the form that saw them comfortably beat Stade Français on the opening weekend of the tournament. In other words, this looks set to be one of the ties of the weekend.

Below you’ll find all the information you need to watch Munster v Saracens online and on TV, and how you can use a VPN to watch your usual service if you’re travelling abroad. You can check out information on other matches in our guide to watching the European Rugby Champions Cup, or look back on past winners in our article on European Rugby Champions Cup winners.

Key information

– Munster v Saracens date: Saturday 11 January

– Munster v Saracens kick-off time: 5.30pm GMT / 12.30pm ET / 6.30pm CET / 7.3pm SAST

– Munster v Saracens FREE stream: RTÉ Player

– Munster v Saracens TV channels: Premier Sports (UK), FloRugby (US), SuperSport (South Africa)

– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch Munster v Saracens FOR FREE in Ireland

If you’re in Ireland you can watch one match in every European Rugby Champions Cup round FOR FREE on RTÉ and this weekend that game is Munster v Saracens.

You can tune in on both on television on the RTÉ2 channel, and online using the RTÉ Player streaming service. Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday evening. Coverage starts at 4.45pm.

Every other game of the weekend will be available to stream on Premier Sports Ireland. You can subscribe to the platform through Sky, Now and Virgin Media – costs vary by platform.

Watch Munster v Saracens live streams from outside your country

What if you’re away from home when the game’s on? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out, because a VPN can come to the rescue.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – is a handy piece of software that can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing any geo-restrictions. Provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your streaming services when abroad so you can enjoy them as you would in your living room.

Our colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN provider for its strong security features and the ability to stream across multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a big discount.

Watch Munster v Saracens live streams in the UK

For UK rugby fans, Premier Sports has replaced TNT Sports (previously BT Sport) as the destination for Champions Cup coverage. The broadcaster will air all 63 matches of this year’s tournament – including Munster v Saracens. Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday.

UK viewers can subscribe to Premier Sports through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £15.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package. With Sky you also have the option to pay £10.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £120 (£10.00 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front.

You can also watch through your web browser or the Premier Sports app. Costs are £15.99 per month, £10.99 per month if you sign up for the full year, or £120 per year if you pay up front.

Not in the UK this weekend? You can still get your coverage if you’re abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Munster v Saracens: live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the European Rugby Champions Cup – including Munster v Saracens live streams – for viewers in the United States. Kick-off is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual deal for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month).

Can I watch Munster v Saracens live streams in South Africa?

Unfortunately for fans in South Africa, Munster v Saracens is not one of the European Rugby Champions Cup matches chosen for broadcast by SuperSport.

Watch Munster v Saracens in France

In France, Munster v Saracens is available on subscription service beIN Sports. Kick-off is at 6.30pm CET on Saturday evening.

Live stream Munster v Saracens from elsewhere

In Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, you can watch Investec Champions Cup matches on Viaplay.

In various other European countries (including Italy), Australia, South-east Asia and the Pacific Islands, EPCR TV should be your destination. There are options to buy weekend and season passes.

In New Zealand you need to head to Sky Sport.

