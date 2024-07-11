How to watch Olympics Rugby Sevens: Live stream the Paris 2024 action for free

Everything you need to know to watch an Olympics Rugby Sevens live stream wherever you are

Rugby became a part of the Olympic Games in 2016, and it’s returning to the field in Paris later this month. This guide explains where you can watch Olympics Rugby Sevens live streams wherever you are in the world – including options to watch the Olympics for free in Australia, the UK and Canada.

The Olympics Rugby Sevens action runs from Wednesday 24 July (that’s two days before the official opening ceremony) until Tuesday 30 July. There’s no need to worry if you’re going to be away from home during the competition, however, because you can use a VPN to watch an Olympics live stream from abroad. We’ll explain how below.

Every match of the tournament will take place in the familiar surroundings of the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, and the men’s and women’s competitions each feature 12 teams vying for a prestigious gold medal. In the men’s tournament, Fiji will be going for a third successive victory, while local eyes will be on the legendary Antoine Dupont as he takes a break from XVs in a bid for the Olympic title. The women’s tournament will open with a Six Nations-ish vibe as Ireland take on Great Britain. Reigning champions New Zealand play China later in the day.

Check back later for more specific details as broadcasters firm up their schedules, but in the meantime, this article will tell you everything you need to know to watch an Olympics Rugby Sevens live stream so you can get ready for the tournament.

Watch Olympics Rugby Sevens live streams FOR FREE in Australia

Nine and its 9Now streaming service are the place to go for Olympics coverage in Australia. Thanks to two dedicated free-to-air channels and Olympics live streams available on-demand via 9Now, fans Down Under will be treated to a smorgasbord of sporting action over the Olympics fortnight.

You can also watch every event of the Olympics ad-free and on demand through the Stan subscription service. It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though it’s worth noting that this does not apply to Stan Sport.

If you’re an Australian resident travelling overseas and want to watch Olympics live streams in the company of your usual broadcasters, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to tune in as you would back home. Find out more below.

Watch Olympics Rugby Sevens away from home

Away from home for work or a vacation? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the Olympics Rugby Sevens action. Fans who are travelling abroad during the tournament can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas.

The technology experts from TechRadar praise NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it’s currently available for a knockdown price.

Watch Olympics Rugby Sevens in the UK

As has long been the tradition in the UK, the BBC will be the place to go for FREE coverage of the Games. As well as extensive coverage on terrestrial broadcast channels, you’ll be able to watch Olympics live streams via the BBC iPlayer service. It’s free to access, though you do need a valid UK TV Licence to tune in.

The Beeb doesn’t hold exclusive UK rights to the Olympics, however. The most comprehensive coverage will be available on subscription services Eurosport and Discovery Plus. Linear channels Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 will host non-stop coverage from 7am-10.30pm throughout the Games, and you’ll also be able to watch the events (including Olympics Rugby Sevens live streams) on demand via Discovery Plus.

Thanks to a special Olympics offer, you’ll be able to subscribe to the Discovery Plus Standard plan – which offers access to all the Olympics action – for £3.99 per month from 17 July-11 August (a big saving on the usual £6.99 per month). New customers will be able to take advantage of the discounted price for the rest of the year.

Going to be away from the UK during the Olympics? Simply use a VPN (such as NordVPN) to watch your usual service as if you were back in Blighty.

Watch Olympics Rugby Sevens in Canada

Free Olympics coverage will be available in Canada via CBC and its CBC Gem streaming service. (If you want to watch the Paris action without the ads, you can pay $5.99 a month for CBC’s Premium service. The first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.)

You’ll also be able to watch Olympics live streams via subscription services Sportsnet and TSN

Live stream Olympics Rugby Sevens in the US NBCUniversal has the US rights to Paris 2024 in the US. Olympics coverage will be shared between the company’s cable channels, and the Peacock streaming service. You can subscribe to the Peacock Premium streaming service for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. You’ll also be able to watch Olympics Rugby Sevens action on cable channels USA Network and CNBC. Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package. USA Network is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package, which costs $40 per month ($20 for the first month). If you want CNBC as well, you’ll need the News Extra add-on. This usually costs $6 per month, but it’s currently free for the first month. You can cancel at any time. Get Sling

Olympics Rugby Sevens schedule

Wednesday 24 July: Men’s tournament day 1

Thursday 25 July: Men’s tournament day 2

Saturday 27 July: Men’s tournament day 3 (including bronze and gold medal matches)

Sunday 28 July: Women’s tournament day 1

Monday 29 July: Women’s tournament day 2

Tuesday 30 July: Women’s tournament day 3 (including bronze and gold medal matches)

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.