How to watch Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: live stream every match

How to watch the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals wherever you are in the world, including options to watch for free

This weekend’s World Cup quarter-finals feature some of the biggest fixtures in the sport, and all four of Saturday and Sunday’s matches – each one a north v south encounter – are impossible to call. That means you’ll want to watch a Rugby World Cup live stream to find out who progresses to the semis. This article contains all the information you need to view the quarter-finals wherever you are, including details of how to watch for FREE.

Rugby lovers in Ireland can watch every Rugby World Cup quarter-final for FREE on on RTÉ Player or Virgin Media Player, while UK fans can watch the matches on the ITVX service. If you’re away from home you can use a VPN to watch the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for free from abroad via ExpressVPN.

The weekend’s action commences with a battle of the underdogs as Wales and Argentina battle it out for a place in the last four, where they will face the winners of what promises to be a Rugby World Cup quarter-final classic as the World’s number one ranked side Ireland bid to end their knockout stages curse against three-time winners New Zealand.

England and Fiji open up day two of the quarter-finals in Marseille for the right to face either reigning champions South Africa or host nation France in a shoot out to reach the final.

This weekend’s fixtures look like this:

Wales v Argentina (4:00pm (BST), Saturday 14 October, Stade de Marseille)

Ireland v New Zealand (8:00pm (BST), Saturday 14 October, Stade de France)

England v Fiji (4:00pm (BST), Sunday 15 October, Stade de Marseille)

France v South Africa (8:00pm (BST), Sunday 15 October, Stade de France)

Read on to find out how to watch a Rugby World Cup quarter-final live stream wherever you are on planet Earth. Our RWC 2023 fixtures guide will also help you keep on top of your viewing schedule for the rest of the tournament.

Watch the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, the quarter-final matches of the Rugby World Cup will be available to watch FOR FREE, with coverage shared between RTÉ (and its RTÉ Player), and Virgin Media Television (and its Virgin Media Player).

If you’re an Irish resident and you’re going to be away from home for any of the quarter-finals you can use ExpressVPN to watch the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals FOR FREE from abroad.

VM1 and the Virgin Media Player is airing Ireland’s quarter-final clash against New Zealand, with coverage beginning at 6:50pm (Irish Standard Time). Earlier in the day, Wales v Argentina is also on VM1 and Virgin Media Player. Coverage gets underway at 3:30pm, ahead of a 4:00pm kick-off.

On Sunday, England v Fiji will be available FOR FREE on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. Coverage starts at 3:30pm, ahead of the 4:00pm kick-off. France v South Africa is also on RTÉ 2 and and RTÉ Player. Coverage gets underway at 7:30pm ahead of a 8:00pm kick-off.

If you’re an Irish resident overseas but want your usual coverage, it’s best to use a VPN like ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) to watch from anywhere – just follow the instructions below.

How to watch a Rugby World Cup quarter-finals live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch a Rugby World Cup quarter-final live stream from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and the ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals to UK audiences.

As well as airing on ITV’s TV channels, all of the World Cup quarter-finals can be streamed for FREE on ITVX via your computer or smart device. ITVX has an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices, so just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee), following the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

On Saturday 14 October, Wales v Argentina coverage gets underway at 3:00pm (BST) on ITV1 ahead of a 4:00pm kick-off. Later that evening, also on ITV1, coverage of Ireland v New Zealand starts at 7:15pm with kick-off at 8:00pm.

England v Fiji is the first match on Sunday 15 October. Coverage starts on ITV1 at 3:00pm followed by a 4:00pm kick-0ff. Then it’s all eyes on France v South Africa. Build-up for the 8:00pm kick-off starts at 7:15pm.

If you’re travelling outside of the UK but want your usual coverage you can use ExpressVPN to watch Rugby World Cup quarter-final matches FOR FREE from abroad. You’ll also need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when overseas.

Watch the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: live stream from South Africa

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

France v South Africa will also be available free-to-air on SABC and the SABC Plus streaming service on Sunday night. Coverage starts at 7:30pm, with kick-off at 9:00pm.

Watch the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: live stream from New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ has once again secured the rights to show every Rugby World Cup match.

As well as airing the All Blacks v Ireland quarter-final on Sunday 15 October at 8:00am (NZ time), the FREE-TO-AIR Sky Open will live stream the eagerly anticipated quarter-final between France and South Africa the following day on Monday 16 October, kick-off 8:00am. They’ll also have delayed coverage of the other two quarter-finals.

Watch the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: live stream from Australia

Aussie rugby fans will be tuning in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform will show all four Rugby World Cup quarter-final matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though it’s worth noting that this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, NBC Sports are the rights holders for the Rugby World Cup. You can watch all four Rugby World Cup quarter-finals on their Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Watch the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup quarter-final live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup.

Watch the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup quarter-final live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch Rugby World Cup quarter-final live streams in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the quarter-finals, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

