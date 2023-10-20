How to watch the Rugby World Cup semi-finals: live stream both matches

Stream the Rugby World Cup semi-finals wherever you are in the world – with options to watch the games for free

Just four teams are still in contention for the Webb Ellis Cup, and by the end of Saturday only two will remain. You’ll want to watch a Rugby World Cup semi-final live stream to find out who emerges victorious, and this article contains all the information you need to tune in wherever you are. It also includes details of how to watch for FREE.

Viewers in Ireland can watch live coverage of both of the Rugby World Cup semi-finals for FREE, with the two matches shared between RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Player. UK fans can follow the action as it happens on the free ITVX service. If you’re away from home you can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch the Rugby World Cup semi-finals for free.

The weekend’s Rugby World Cup semi-finals look like this:

Argentina v New Zealand (8:00pm (BST), tonight, Stade de France)

England v South Africa (8:00pm (BST), Saturday, Stade de France)

Read on to find out how to watch a Rugby World Cup semi-final live stream wherever you are on planet Earth. Our RWC 2023 fixtures guide will also help you keep on top of your viewing schedule for the remaining four games of this scintillating tournament.

Watch the Rugby World Cup semi-finals: live stream for FREE from Ireland

As with the rest of the tournament, coverage of the Rugby World Cup semi-finals in Ireland is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media.

You can watch Argentina v New Zealand on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player on Friday 20 October. Coverage begins at 7:35pm ahead of the 8:00pm (Irish Standard Time) kick-off.

For England v South Africa you’ll have to tune into Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player. Coverage starts at 7:00pm on Saturday 21 October. Kick-off is at 8:00pm.

If you’re an Irish resident away from home but want to watch the Rugby World Cup semi-finals in the company of your usual broadcasters, you can use ExpressVPN to watch the Rugby World Cup semi-finals FOR FREE from abroad. Just follow the instructions below.

How to watch a Rugby World Cup semi-finals live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch a Rugby World Cup semi-final live stream from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and the ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Rugby World Cup semi-finals: live stream for FREE from the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup semi-finals to UK audiences. As well as airing on ITV1, both of the World Cup semi-finals can be streamed for FREE on ITVX via your computer or smart device. ITVX has an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices, so just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

Coverage of Friday’s match between Argentina and New Zealand begins on ITV1 at 7:30pm, with kick-off at 8:00pm (BST). You can get additional build-up on ITV4 from 7:00pm.

And for Saturday’s England v South Africa encounter, the build-up starts on ITV4 at 6:45pm, before shifting to ITV1 at 7:15pm. Kick-off is at 8:00pm.

If you’re a UK resident travelling abroad but want to watch ITV’s coverage, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Rugby World Cup semi-final matches FOR FREE from abroad. You’ll also need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when overseas.

Watch the Rugby World Cup semi-finals: live stream from South Africa

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup semi-finals from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Coverage for both semi-finals starts at 7:30pm (SAST) ahead of the 9:00pm kick-offs.

The Springboks’ semi-final against England will also be available free-to-air on SABC and the SABC Plus streaming service on Saturday night.

Watch the Rugby World Cup semi-finals: live stream from New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ has the rights to show every Rugby World Cup match, including the two Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

The FREE-TO-AIR Sky Open will also live stream the All Blacks’ semi-final against Argentina. Coverage starts at 6:45am (NZDT) on Saturday morning, ahead of the 8:00am kick-off. Sky Open will broadcast delayed coverage of England’s match against the Springboks, from 9:30am on Sunday.

Watch the Rugby World Cup semi-finals: live stream from Australia

Aussie rugby fans will be tuning in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform will show both Rugby World Cup semi-final matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though it’s worth noting that this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch the Rugby World Cup semi-finals: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, NBC Sports are the rights holders for the Rugby World Cup. Both Rugby World Cup semi-finals will be available on their Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Argentina v New Zealand kicks off at 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT) on Friday 20 October. England v South Africa kicks off at 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT) on Saturday 21 October.

Watch the Rugby World Cup semi-finals: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup semi-final live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup.

Watch the Rugby World Cup semi-finals: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup semi-final live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch Rugby World Cup semi-final live streams in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

