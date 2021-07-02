All the details you need to catch England, Ireland and Wales in action

How to watch the summer Internationals: Weekend one

The British & Irish Lions 2021 tour may be dominating the rugby agenda, but there are plenty of other matches going on this weekend.

England, Ireland and Scotland are all playing home Internationals, with a few fresh faces hoping to light up proceedings.

As well as all the team news and fixture details, we’ve also compiled the broadcast info so you won’t miss any of the action.

How to watch the summer Internationals

Ireland v Japan, Saturday 3 July, 1pm, Aviva Stadium

The teams

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Chris Farrell, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson Park; Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, James Ryan (captain), Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Ed Byrne, John Ryan, Ryan Baird, Gavin Coombes, Craig Casey, Billy Burns, Shane Daly.

Japan: Kotaro Matsushima; Semisi Masirewa, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita; Yu Tamura, Naoto Saito; Keita Inagaki, Atsushi Sakate, Ji-won Koo, Wimpie van der Walt, James Moore, Michael Leitch (captain), Pieter Labuschagne, Kazuki Himeno.

Replacements: Kosuke Horikoshi, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Jack Cornelsen, Tevita Tatafu, Kaito Shigeno, Rikiya Matsuda, Shane Gates.

The TV details

UK: The match will be live on Channel 4, with coverage starting at 12.30pm.

Ireland: The match will be live on RTE2, with coverage starting at 12.30pm.

Canada: The match will be live streamed on DAZN, with kick-off 8am EST and 5am on the West Coast. There is also a 30-day free trial available to new customers.

USA: The match will be live streamed on florugby.com, with kick-off 8am EST and 5am on the West Coast.

New Zealand: The match will be live on Sky Sport NZ 1, with coverage starting at 11.50pm.

South Africa: The match will be live on SuperSport Variety 2, with coverage starting at 1.50pm.

Wales v Canada, Saturday 3 July, 3pm, Principality Stadium

The teams

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Jonah Holmes, Uilisi Halaholo, Jonathan Davies (captain), Tom Rogers; Callum Sheedy, Tomos Williams; Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee, Dillon Lewis, Ben Carter, Will Rowlands, Ross Moriarty, James Botham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Gareth Thomas, Leon Brown, Josh Turnbull, Taine Basham, Kieran Hardy, Ben Thomas, Nick Tompkins.

Canada: Cooper Coats; Cole Davis, Ben Lesage, Quinn Ngawati, Kaiona Lloyd; Peter Nelson, Ross Braude; Djustive Sears-Duru, Andrew Quattrin, Jake Ilnicki, Conor Keys, Josh Larsen, Reegan O’Gorman, Lucas Rumball (captain), Siaki Vikilani.

Replacements: Eric Howard, Cole Keith, Tyler Rowland, Donald Carson, Michael Smith, Lucas Albornoz, William Percillier, Robbie Povey.

The TV details

UK: The match will be shown live on BBC Two Wales and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting at 2.45pm.

Canada: The match will be live streamed on DAZN, with kick-off 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast. There is also a 30-day free trial available to new customers.

USA: The match will be live streamed on florugby.com, with kick-off 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

New Zealand: The match will be live on Sky Sport NZ 1, with coverage starting at 1.55am on Sunday morning.

South Africa: The match will be live on SuperSport Variety 2, with coverage starting at 3.50pm.

England v USA, Sunday 4 July, 2pm, Twickenham

The teams

England: Freddie Steward; Joe Cokanasiga, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins; Marcus Smith, Harry Randall; Ellis Genge, Curtis Langdon, Joe Heyes, Josh McNally, Charlie Ewells, Lewis Ludlow (captain), Sam Underhill, Callum Chick.

Replacements: Jamie Blamire, Beno Obano, Trevor Davison, Ted Hill, Ben Curry, Lewis Ludlam, Dan Robson, Jacob Umaga.

USA: Will Hooley; Mikey Te’o, Marcel Branche, Bryce Campbell, Mika Kruse; Luke Carty, Ruben de Haas; David Ainu’u, Mikey Sosene-Feagai, Paul Mullen, Gregory Peterson, Nick Civetta, Jamason Fa’anana-Schultz, Riekert Hattingh, Cam Dolan.

Replacements: Joe Taufete’e, Matt Harmon, Dino Waldren, Nate Brakeley, Psalm Wooching, Hanco Germishuys, Michael Baska, Calvin Whiting.

The TV details

UK: The match will be live on Channel 4, with coverage starting at 1.30pm.

Canada: The match will be live streamed on DAZN, with kick-off 9am EST and 6am on the West Coast. There is also a 30-day free trial available to new customers.

USA: The match will be live streamed on florugby.com, with kick-off 9am EST and 6am on the West Coast.

New Zealand: The match will be live on Sky Sport NZ 1, with coverage starting at 00.50am on Monday morning.

South Africa: The match will be live on SuperSport Rugby, with coverage starting at 2.50pm.

How to watch the summer Internationals from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local rugby coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

