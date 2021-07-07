Don’t miss the first midweek match of the 2021 tour

Sharks v Lions live stream: How to watch the British & Irish tourists

The Sharks are the first midweek opponents for the British & Irish Lions 2021 squad.

The Durban-based franchise take on the tourists at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg tonight (kick-off 7pm UK & Ireland time).

The Lions will be aiming to make it three wins from three after beating Japan (28-10) and Sigma Lions (56-14) in their opening two matches. However, there has been disruption in the Lions camp after two positive Covid tests and there have been several changes made to the original match-day 23.

The pack remains unchanged from the team named on Monday but there are four changes in the back-line with Josh Adams, Louis Rees-Zammit, Owen Farrell and Ali Price coming in for Liam Williams, Anthony Watson, Dan Biggar and Gareth Davies respectively.

There have also been changes on the bench, with Finn Russell the only back amongst the replacements.

Here are how the two teams line up…

Sharks: Manie Libbok; Werner Kok, Jeremy Ward, Marius Louw, Thaakir Abrahams; Curwin Bosch, Jaden Hendrikse; Khwezi Mona, Fez Mbatha, Khutha Mchunu, Ruben van Heerden, Hyron Andrews, James Venter, Thembelani Bholi, Phepsi Buthelezi (captain).

Replacements: Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Wiehahn Herbst, JJ van der Mescht, Reniel Hugo, Dylan Richardson, Grant Williams, Anthony Volmink.

British & Irish Lions: Josh Adams; Louis Rees-Zammit, Elliot Daly, Bundee Aki, Duhan van der Merwe; Owen Farrell, Ali Price; Mako Vunipola, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Zander Fagerson, Iain Henderson (captain), Adam Beard, Josh Navidi, Tom Curry, Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Rory Sutherland, Tadhg Furlong, Maro Itoje, Jack Conan, Hamish Watson, Finn Russell, Taulupe Faletau.

The good news is that the match is going ahead and wherever you are in the world, you won’t want to miss the action so below we explain how to find a reliable live stream.

How to watch Sharks v Lions from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local rugby coverage, like Sharks v Lions, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Lions live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Sharks v Lions live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

All the Lions’ matches in South Africa, including the three Tests against the Springboks, will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage of the Sharks match starts at 5pm on Sky Sports Action and Main Event, with kick-off at 7pm.

Sky TV and Sports packages are available from £45 a month.

Highlights of this match will also be available on free-to-air TV – All 4 and S4C (10.30pm).

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when the Lions tour takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Sharks v Lions live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, NBC has the rights to 2021 Lions matches, with games streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

This match will kick off at 2pm EST and 11am on the West Coast.

Sharks v Lions live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, streaming service Stan Sport has the exclusive rights to show British & Irish Lions matches in 2021. The Sharks fixture kicks off at 4am on Thursday in Australia.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out.

Sharks v Lions live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

The Sharks v Lions match will kick off at 6am on Thursday New Zealand time and will be live on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99).

Sharks v Lions live stream: How to watch from South Africa

This match (kick-off 8pm SA time) will be live on SuperSport’s CSN, Grandstand and Rugby channels.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Sharks v Lions live stream: How to watch from Japan

JSPORTS will be showing 2021 Lions matches in Japan and the Sharks fixture kicks off at 3am on Thursday Japan time.

Sharks v Lions live stream: How to watch from Asia

Outside of Japan, Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast British & Irish Lions matches in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $129.99.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.