How to watch women’s Olympics Rugby Sevens 2024: Live stream the first day of action from Paris

Want to know how to watch a women’s Olympic Rugby Sevens live stream today? This guide will tell you how to tune in to see 12 teams in action across 12 matches on the first day of the tournament – wherever you are in the world.

If you’re away from home today there’s no need to worry about missing any of the women’s Rugby Sevens action in Paris – you can use a VPN to watch an Olympics live stream from abroad, and we’ll explain how below.

Antoine Dupont’s French side captured the imagination of the host nation with their victory over Fiji yesterday, and now France’s women’s side will be keen to go one better than the silver they won three years ago in Tokyo. But they’ll have their work cut out, even with a home crowd roaring them on at the Stade de France, with Great Britain, Australia and reigning champions New Zealand all in contention.

Watch women’s Rugby Sevens live streams FOR FREE in Australia

Nine and its 9Now streaming service are the place to go for free Olympics coverage in Australia. Australia’s women’s Rugby Sevens side play their first game against South Africa at 12:00am AEST on Monday 29 July.

You can also watch every event of the Olympics ad-free and on demand through the Stan subscription service.

Watch women’s Rugby Sevens away from home

If you’re travelling during the Olympics, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the women’s Rugby Sevens action. Fans who are travelling abroad during the tournament can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas.

The technology experts from TechRadar are big fans of NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it’s currently available for a knockdown price.

Watch women’s Olympics Rugby Sevens in the UK

Great Britain and Ireland open the tournament at 2.30pm on Sunday 28 July.

You’ll be able to watch Olympics live streams via the BBC iPlayer service. It’s free to access, as long as you have a valid UK TV Licence.

The Beeb doesn’t hold exclusive UK rights to the Olympics, however, and is only permitted to broadcast two streams at any time. The most comprehensive coverage for British fans will therefore be available on subscription services Eurosport and Discovery Plus. Thanks to a special Olympics offer, you’ll be able to subscribe to the Discovery Plus Standard plan – which offers access to all the Olympics action – for £3.99 per month. It’s a big saving on the usual £6.99 per month, and if you sign up by 11 August you’ll be able to take advantage of the discounted price until the end of the year.

Going to be travelling during the Olympics? Simply use a VPN (such as NordVPN) to watch your usual service as if you were back in the UK.

Watch women’s Rugby Sevens FOR FREE in Canada

Free Olympics coverage will be available in Canada via CBC and its CBC Gem streaming service. The Canada team play their first game against Fiji at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday 28 July.

Live stream the women’s Rugby Sevens in the US The women’s Rugby Sevens kicks off at 9.30am ET/6.30am PT on Sunday 28 July. The US team face Japan and Brazil on the first day of action. NBCUniversal has the US rights to Paris 2024 in the US. Olympics coverage will be shared between the company’s cable channels, and the Peacock streaming service. You can subscribe to the Peacock Premium streaming service for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. You’ll also be able to watch Olympics Rugby Sevens action on cable channels USA Network and CNBC.

Olympics women’s Rugby Sevens: Sunday schedule

(All times BST)

2.30pm: Ireland v Great Britain

3.00pm: Australia v South Africa

3.30pm: United States v Japan

4.00pm: France v Brazil

4.30pm: Fiji v Canada

5.00pm: New Zealand v China

6.00pm: Ireland v South Africa

6.30pm: Australia v Great Britain

7.00pm: United States v Brazil

7.30pm: France v Japan

8.00pm: Fiji v China

8.30pm: New Zealand v Canada

