Huge blow for Wallabies as they lose two key monster forwards for series opener – Australia team v British & Irish Lions first Test

Joe Schmidt has named his team for Saturday

Joe Schmidt has named his Australia team v British & Irish Lions for the first Test at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday and it is missing two big names while there is also a surprise debutant.

In a big blow to their forward pack, Schmidt has not been able to include lock Will Skelton or back-row Rob Valetini in the 23 with both struggling with calf injuries that kept them out of the warm-up win over Fiji.

Read more: “I’m a very weird guy” –Inside Wallabies star Joseph Suaalii’s bizarre pre-game routine

Schmidt has handed Tom Lynagh, 23, his first start at fly-half and young Queensland Reds ten will make history as part of the first father-son duo to play for the Wallabies against the Lions after his World Cup-winning dad Michael starred in the 1989 series.

He will be partnered by the returning Jake Gordon at scrum-half after he recovered from a hamstring injury with Lynagh’s regular Super Rugby half-back partner Tate McDermott on the bench.

Western Force’s Nick Champion de Crespigny will make his international debut at No 6 with Fraser McReight on the openside and captain Harry Wilson packing down at No 8.

Len Ikitau and Josesph Suaalii continue their centre partnership while Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen and Harry Potter continue in the back three.

Without Skelton, the Wallabies engine room contains Nick Frost and Jeremy Williams while the experienced James Slipper, who played against the Lions in 2013, is at loosehead with Matt Faessler at hooker and Allan Alaalatoa on the tighthead side. There is no Taniela Tupou in the 23.

Ben Donaldson and Andrew Kellaway provide outside back cover on the bench.

Australia team v British & Irish Lions

15 Tom Wright, 14 Max Jorgensen, 13 Joseph Suaalii, 12 Len Ikitau, 11 Harry Potter, 10 Tom Lynagh; 1 James Slipper, 2 Matt Faessler, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 4 Nick Frost, 5 Jeremy Williams, 6 Nick Champion de Crespigny, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (captain)

Replacements: 16 Billy Pollard, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Tom Robertson, 19 Tom Hooper, 20 Carlo Tizzano, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23 Andrew Kellaway

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.