Incredible rugby camera work goes viral after URC try

Cameraman Andrea Scialpi took the internet by storm

An incredible piece of rugby camera work has gone viral after footage of a try by the Emirates Lions against Benetton in the United Rugby Championship (URC) took the internet by storm.

Cameraman Andrea Scialpi was flooded with comments praising his work after he was seen sprinting down the touchline to keep up with play in the lead up to Rabz Maxwane’s try for the South African side.

Lions No 8 Francke Horn created the try with a rampaging run down the right before finding the support of his winger Maxwane who crossed for a scintillating score out in Treviso.

That try was part of a tremendous comeback that kept Ivan van Rooyen’s side in the play-off hunt. The Lions were 18 points down at the Stadio Monigo with just a quarter-of-an-hour left but a terrific turnaround sparked by two tries from Emmanuel Tshituka and one from Maxwane earned the visitors a 32-28 win.

Scialpi tweeted a video of his original footage which was followed by a compilation of all the nice messages he had received praising his work. He wrote: “This happened after I filmed a try in a @URCOfficial match. Thanks to the #rugby community for being such an amazing people.”

One comment read: “I thought it was filmed with a drone when I saw it first and was about to compliment the sensational drone piloting. That is other-worldly camera work.”

Another fan said: “Absolutely unreal camera work mate! To keep pace with those lads while carrying all that gear, wouldn’t be surprised if you could do a job on the wing!”

A third replied: “That’s pretty awesome filming mate. Bet you were gasping for breath after that lol!”

