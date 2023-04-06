The four-time major-winning golfer is a big rugby fan

It’s Masters time at Augusta, and golf is back in the spotlight. But that hasn’t stopped die hard Ulster and Ireland fan Rory McIlroy from being asked about the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

Every year at Augusta, a Par 3 contest takes place in the days before the main event on the Thursday, where players take on a nine-hole, par-27 round (so each hole is a par 3). It’s a lighter-hearted affair, with family members traditionally involved as caddies. And it was after this event that McIlroy was asked about his thoughts on Ireland’s chances at France 2023.

The flash quotes below came from the ASAP Sports team asking the questions. And they were prompted by fellow pro, New Zealander Ryan Fox, suggesting McIlroy was due a bit of stick…

Rory McIlroy on Ireland at the Rugby World Cup

ASAP Sports: I’ve got to ask you this. Irish rugby team going well. World Cup year. Foxy (Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox) is saying ‘wind up Rory because tell him the Irish are always favourites going in but they haven’t won it yet’. Your response?

Rory McIlroy: I just hope we haven’t peaked too soon. That’s my response. I’m pretty confident. I think they’re in as good a place as I ever have (seen) going into a World Cup. New Zealand-France, that first game is going to be massive just to set the tone to see what happens the rest of the tournament. I think all Irish fans are as confident as we’ve ever been going into a World Cup. Fingers crossed.

ASAP Sports: Would it be good if we had an All Black-Irish final?

Rory McIlroy: I would love it.

Who is golfer Ryan Fox?

New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox is the son of Rugby World Cup-winning fly-half and former All Blacks selector Grant Fox.

PGA Tour pro Ryan Fox is playing at the Masters for the first time, and for the famous Par 3 competition in the build-up to the event, he had his father Grant as his caddie.

Who will win the big tournament in France later this year is a huge talking point in rugby – and in the latest issue of Rugby World we’ve backed Ireland to win World Cup.

