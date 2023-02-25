Is this the sneakiest try of the year from the Brumbies?

Take a bow, Ryan Lonergan and Andy Muirhead

It was great vision from Brumbies Ryan Lonergan and right pace right time for wing Andy Muirhead as the ACT scored the sneakiest try you’ll have seen for a while. They did so on their way to victory over the Waratahs in Super Rugby Pacific.

Lonergan scored 16 points (including the opening try) and this was him at his craftiest.

If you enjoy watching Super Rugby Pacific, you’ll enjoy this from the 31-25 triumph.

Brumbies boss Stephen Larkham said post game: “That’s the beauty of Ryan, he reads the game exceptionally well and knows how to control the game. (That) was pretty freakish.”

He also said: “Most of the big games in this competition come down to the last 20 minutes and we were lucky enough to hold on. You’re always going to make mistakes at the start of the season – our set piece wasn’t great.”

Introducing Max Jorgensen

Max Jorgensen may only be 18 years old, but the hype for the ‘Tahs tyro is growing. And on debut here, the kid winger got two scores.

Check out how he slips under leisurely attempts at tackles here…

Jorgensen is the son of former NRL star Peter, who also played for the Wallabies, Randwick, Northampton Saints and for a brief spell, Edinburgh, in union.

Of his potential rise, Waratahs coach Darren Coleman said of the young man who rejected the advances of the Roosters in NRL: “Max is a talented young player, and we understand he’s going to have his ups and downs but we are with him for the ride. You’ll see as his confidence grows, the talent that he has will shine through.”

