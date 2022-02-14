Streaming details for the southern hemisphere competition, wherever you are in the world

How to watch Super Rugby Pacific

Super Rugby Pacific runs from Friday 18 February to Saturday 18 June – and the good news is that a new streaming service will allow you to watch all the matches even if there isn’t a broadcast deal where you live.

The new-look tournament involves the five Australian franchises, five New Zealand franchises and two new Pacific teams – Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika. Check out our Super Rugby Pacific team guide for the lowdown on those involved.

For the first time all matches will be live-streamed via sanzaarrugby.tv in those territories that do not have rights-holder broadcasters, including the UK and Ireland. Plus, the platform has archive footage from previous Super Rugby and Rugby Championship matches that you can watch on demand.

SANZAAR CEO Brendan Morris said: “The launch of sanzaarrugby.tv is the latest evolution of our archive portal that now will not only serve as a warehouse for all our historical broadcast footage but also provide us the opportunity to broadcast live to fans around the world who otherwise would not be able to view the tournament. This will be the first time that we will be able to truly deliver global coverage.

“Super Rugby Pacific is one of the world’s best tournaments and it is a big step forward for us to be able to broadcast the tournament to the massive amounts of fans in current ‘dark’ markets such as the UK, Middle East and parts of Europe.”

Below we explain how you can watch the elite southern hemisphere competition, wherever you are in the world and whether via this new platform or more traditional broadcasters, so you won’t miss any of the action.

How to watch Super Rugby Pacific from the UK & Ireland

There is no broadcasting deal in place in the UK or Ireland, so SANZAAR’s new streaming platform is the place to go.

A season pass that will allow you to watch all 91 matches during the tournament costs £49.99.

Later in the year, a season pass for the Rugby Championship, which involves Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, will be available too.

How to watch Super Rugby Pacific from Europe

Sanzaarrugby.tv is again the place to go to watch the tournament for those in Europe, except those that live in France.

In France, Canal+ has the rights to show Super Rugby Pacific matches.

How to watch Super Rugby Pacific from Australia

For those in Australia, all Super Rugby Pacific matches can be streamed live on Stan Sports while Saturday night matches (Australia time) will also be televised free-to-air on the Nine Network..

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you can test it out first.

How to watch Super Rugby Pacific from New Zealand

Sky is the place to go for rugby coverage in the Land of the Long White Cloud and it’s no different with Super Rugby Pacific as they are the official broadcasters.

How to watch Super Rugby Pacific from South Africa

There may no longer be South African franchises in Super Rugby – they are now involved in the United Rugby Championship – but you can still watch matches live. SuperSport has the rights to air matches in South Africa.

How to watch Super Rugby Pacific from North America



In the States, FloSports is the platform for all SANZAAR rugby action until 2025. The streaming platform has an exclusive deal to show Super Rugby Pacific matches in the USA as well as the Rugby Championship, Bledisloe Cup, NPC and Currie Cup for the next three years.

Super Rugby Pacific matches will be streamed on its FloRugby platform, which costs $29.99 for a monthly subscription costs $29.99 or $150 for the annual subscription, with both packages also giving you access to the entire FloSports network.

In Canada, TSN has the rights to show Super Rugby Pacific matches.

How to watch Super Rugby Pacific from South America

Argentina’s Jaguares are no longer involved in Super Rugby but if you live in South America and want to watch Super Rugby Pacific, ESPN is the broadcaster.

How to watch Super Rugby Pacific from Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Super Rugby Pacific matches in South-East Asia, in Japan it’s Wowow that are the rights-holding broadcasters, while those in China, India and Sri Lanka can stream games via sanzaarrugby.tv.

How to watch Super Rugby Pacific from the Pacific Islands

In Fiji, FBC and Sky Pacific show Super Rugby Pacific matches while in the rest of the Pacific Islands Digicel is the rights-holding broadcaster.

How to watch Super Rugby Pacific from the Middle East

Again, it’s the tournament’s own streaming platform, sanzaarrugby.tv, that those in the Middle East can use to watch Super Rugby Pacific matches.

How to watch from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Super Rugby Pacific coverage,you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

