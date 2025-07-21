“It’s do or die – this is up there with a World Cup final” – James Slipper on the task facing Australia in the second British & Irish Lions Test

The Wallabies must win at the MCG on Saturday to keep the Lions series alive

Veteran Wallaby prop James Slipper insisted his side fully believe they can turn the tables on the Lions in the “do or die” second Test of the series in Melbourne on Saturday.

The 36-year-old loosehead came off the bench in the equivalent fixture 12 years ago, helping Australia to a 16-15 win to keep the series alive and he is hoping to use that experience to repeat the trick this time around.

His country’s most-capped man, Slipper played his 145th Test in the 29-17 defeat in Brisbane, joining George Smith (2001 and 2013) as the only Wallaby to play against the Lions twice.

He said: “I think realistically everyone knows it’s a do or die, so whether you talk it or not, it’s in the room.

“We know what it is. But it’s 80 minutes that we’re preparing for, and it’s a big occasion, a big Test match, and one we’re very excited by.”

With the sides now in a city without a professional Super Rugby franchise after the collapse of the Melbourne Rebels in January 2024, never has the fledgling profile of rugby union in Australia been more evident.

But Slipper suggested there is still a lot of love for the code across the nation and that this Wallaby side want to inspire the next generation into taking up the 15-a-side game.

“One thing I do know is there’s a lot of love for rugby in Australia. It’s an AFL state but they’re still Australian, so they’ll (the fans) be there. I know they’ll be there.

“It’s one thing about this country, regardless of the sport, they’ll get behind the national colours.

“The landscape in Australia is quite clouded. There’s a lot of sports, a lot of opportunities for kids to play different sports, and that’s great itself. But for us, we want to be a team that not just invites, but motivates kids to play rugby.

“That’s the key for us. We want to be a team that kids enjoy watching, fans enjoy watching, and then hopefully the game grows from there.”

Slipper came off the bench in the 2015 World Cup final defeat to New Zealand and compared this week’s match to one of that magnitude.

He added: “This is up there with a World Cup final for us as players.

“For a lot of players, it’s once in a career opportunity, so it’s right up there. Every 12 years, it takes a long time for that 12 years to go around again. For us, we’re up against an almighty Lions team and we haven’t won that many series in the long history.

“For us, it’s definitely at the foremost of our careers.”

While the scrum went well for the Wallabies in the first match, Slipper made way for Angus Bell who is a bigger carrying threat and it remains to be seen which way around the two will operate at the MCG.

