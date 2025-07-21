Owen Farrell captains much-changed Lions side to face First Nations & Pasifika XV: British & Irish Lions team news

Andy Farrell rings the changes for the Lions ahead of their final mid-week match of the 2025 Tour

Owen Farrell will captain the British & Irish Lions against the First Nations & Pasifika XV as head coach Andy Farrell rings the changes for the final mid-week game.

Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell and Marcus Smith are the only players to be named in the matchday 23 who played last Saturday’s first Test against Australia. All three start on the bench.

Head coach Farrell has made 20 changes to the side which will see starts for recent injury call-ups Jamie George, Jamie Osbourne and Darcy Graham.

The bench also features Scottish trio Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland and Gregor Brown who were brought into the squad as cover this week having all played Samoa for Scotland last Saturday.

Irish tighthead Tom Clarkson, another recent call-up, will also take his place on the bench.

Nine of the 23 in the squad for Tuesday’s game against the invitational team have been called into the squad since the tour reached Australia.

Owen Farrell captains the Lions

Owen Farrell starts at inside centre and will captain the side in his 20th appearance for the Lions over four tours.

This will also be the first time in which the 33-year-old has captained the Lions.

He joins Leinster’s Jamie Osbourne in the centres with England’s Fin Smith taking the 10 jersey.

Blair Kinghorn returns from a knee niggle to start at full-back and will be hoping to push for Test recognition.

The back-row will see Josh Van der Flier, Jac Morgan and Henry Pollock all start. The trio will all be looking to impress and force their way into Farrell’s second Test team this Saturday at the MCG, Melbourne.

On test selection, head coach Farrell said that players from Tuesday’s game still had a chance of being in the mixer.

“This fixture gives players another opportunity to put their hand up for selection for the final two Tests,” explained Farrell.

“The coaches’ minds are open when it comes to selection, they have to be with so many players performing and pushing for places and we want that to continue for the remaining two Tests.

“This group know the level of performance that we will require against a First Nations Pasifika team that is packed with talent and power.”

