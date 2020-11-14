The Saracens No 2 was top-scorer in a routine victory in the Autumn Nations Cup

Jamie George first England hooker to score a hat-trick

Job done. England secured the try bonus in the first half of their rout of Georgia in their first outing of the Autumn Nations Cup. They ended up with a routine win, at 40-0.

And amongst the scorers was hooker Jamie George. Dotting down three times from the back of driving lineouts, the Saracens No 2 became the first England hooker to score a Test hat-trick. He was also rewarded with Man of the Match for his 64-minute shift.

Explained: Bonus points in rugby

The gulf in class was evident for the vast majority of the game, though it did take 15 minutes for England to get the first of their six tries. The first five-pointer saw Wasps openside Jack Willis score on his England debut.

But while Elliot Daly scored wide out direct from the set-piece and substitute scrum-half Dan Robson darted over from close range, the rest were down to forwards power. George scored his tries as the English pack made easy work of their opposition eight.

England enjoyed 60% possession and 69% territory here. This is Georgia’s 32nd loss against Tier One opposition. They were taken apart up front in this one, and now head to Wales for their next Autumn Nations Cup outing.

As for England, they next face Ireland at home. In the first match of this brand new competition, on Friday night, Ireland beat Wales 32-9.

At the end of the game George told broadcasters Amazon Prime: “It (the drive) is something we pride ourselves upon, we are back here at Twickenham, missing the crowd massively, but we constantly try to push it with our set piece so it was great to get over the line.

“You can’t give it the big one after maul tries! I was happy keeping it low key.”

