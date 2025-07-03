Keenan and Kinghorn to debut, Pollock at six and Beirne captain: British & Irish Lions team v Waratahs

Farrell makes 14 changes from Wednesday's win over Queensland Reds

Hugo Keenan and Blair Kinghorn will make their debuts on Saturday in the British & Irish Lions team v Waratahs.

Andy Farrell has made 14 changes with Huw Jones the only survivor from Wednesday’s rout of the Queensland Reds in Brisbane.

Kinghorn is on the left wing, where he played for Toulouse in the Top 14 final, while Keenan starts at full-back having pulled out on the morning of the last game with illness – his replacement Elliot Daly then suffered a fractured forearm and has had to leave the tour, being replaced by his Saracens club-mate Owen Farrell who becomes a four-time tourist and returns to Australia having been part of the series-winning side in 2013.

Henry Pollock starts on the blindside flank having been at No 8 in the opening game down under against the Western Force.

In the absence of tour captain Maro Itoje, who delivered a commanding performance against the Reds, Irishman Tadhg Beirne captains the Lions from the second row for the first time. Dan Sheehan, who led the team against the Force in Perth is named among the replacements.

Ben White is also set to make his debut off the bench having replaced Tomos Williams, who suffered a hamstring injury last weekend.

There are some familiar partnerships in the backline with Northampton Saints and England half-back duo Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith starting together while Jones is joined by Glasgow and Scotland colleague Sione Tuipulotu, reigniting their Huwipulotu midfield combination.

Lions head coach Andy Farrell, said: “Congratulations to Tadhg who will lead the side on Saturday night – and also to Blair, Hugo and Ben who will all make their Lions debuts.

“The games are coming thick and fast now as we face a Waratahs side who will want to make their mark.”

British & Irish Lions team v Waratahs

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/ Ireland)

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/ Ireland) #867

13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland) #878

12. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland) #863

11. Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse/ Scotland)

10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/ England) #862

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/ England) #860

1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/ Scotland) #868

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/ England) #851

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/ Ireland) #856

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/ Ireland) #838 (c)

5. James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/ Ireland) #880

6. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/ England) #865

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/ Ireland) #874

8. Ben Earl (Saracens/ England) #857

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/ Ireland) #873

17. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/ England) #859

18. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/ Ireland) #818

19. Joe McCarthy (Leinster Rugby/ Ireland) #871

20. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland) #869

21. Jac Morgan (Ospreys/ Wales) #861

22. Ben White (Toulon/ Scotland)

23. Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.