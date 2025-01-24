Lions v Bulls live stream: How to watch South African URC clash

Two South African rivals meet in Johannesburg

Watch Lions v Bulls for a clash between two South African teams. Below you’ll find options to watch this United Rugby Championship match wherever you are in the world – including details of how fans in New Zealand can watch for free.

The URC has been on a break since New Year’s Day to make way for the European competitions. The Bulls’ comfortable victory against Stade Français last weekend wasn’t enough to carry them through the Champions Cup group stages, but they’ve had some solid results in this league, with victories over Edinburgh, Ospreys, Ulster, Treviso and Connacht.

The Lions, meanwhile, secured their place in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup with victory over the Dragons. They started their URC campaign with wins over Ulster, Edinburgh, the Dragons and Zebre, but are now looking to end a run of three straight defeats to Leinster, Munster and the Stormers.

Eight places separate these sides in the championship table, but the league is so tight that a bonus point win for the Lions would move them within a point of their fourth-placed rivals.

Read on to find all the information you need to watch Lions v Bulls live streams today, including broadcaster options around the world.

Lions v Bulls: key information

– Lions v Bulls date: Saturday 25 January, 2025 – Lions v Bulls kick-off time: 12.15pm GMT / 2.15pm SAST / 7.15am ET – Lions v Bulls free stream: TVNZ+ (New Zealand) – Lions v Bulls TV channels: Premier Sports (UK/Ireland), FloRugby (US), SuperSport (South Africa), Sportsnet (Canada) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch Lions v Bulls FREE live stream in New Zealand

Although many URC matches are pay-TV broadcasts, there is a free Sharks v Bulls live stream available.

New Zealand’s TVNZ+ boasts an eclectic array of rights, including the United Rugby Championship. Lions v Bulls is one of a number of games available to stream for free this weekend. All you need to do is set up an account, but note that the stream is geo-restricted to New Zealand.

If you’re away from New Zealand at the moment, you can still tune in by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Lions v Bulls from anywhere

If you want to watch Lions v Bulls coverage from your home country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

A VPN is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas (provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course).

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Lions v Bulls live stream in South Africa

Rugby fans in South Africa can watch Lions v Bulls on SuperSport.

SuperSport is a subscription service, with various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.

Watch Lions v Bulls in the UK

Premier Sports has the rights to every United Rugby Championship match in the UK, including Lions v Bulls.

You can get Premier Sports on your TV by adding it to your existing package with Sky or Virgin Media, at £15.99 per month. Alternatively, you can get a standalone online streaming subscription. This works across a variety of apps and devices, and costs £15 a month on a rolling basis, £10.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year if you pay up front.

If you’re a UK resident away from home but want your usual United Rugby Championship Cup coverage, it’s best to check out NordVPN so you can watch from abroad. Find out more below.

See also: United Rugby Championship fixtures

Watch Lions v Bulls in Ireland

Premier Sports is also the place to go to watch Lions v Bulls in Ireland. You can get Premier Sports Ireland added to your TV package but unlike the UK there is no dedicated streaming service. To watch online, you have to do so through Now TV, which usually costs €33.99 but is currently available for $17.00.

Watch a Lions v Bulls live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the United Rugby Championship and will host a Lions v Bulls live stream on Saturday.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99, or you can take out an annual one for $150 (which works out at $12.50 per month).

Watch Lions v Bulls in Canada

Sportsnet is the place to go for Lions v Bulls live streams if you’re in Canada.

You’ll need the Premium subscription to watch the rugby, which costs $34.99 per month, or $20.83 a month if you commit to a full year.

Live stream Lions v Bulls from elsewhere

There are other live streams for Lions v Bulls. URC TV will host a stream in certain countries in the world, with a game pass usually costing in the region of US$10. Check URC TV to see if this would be available in your region.

