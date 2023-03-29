London Irish insist players will be paid this month

Reports suggested the club are struggling to meet payroll

London Irish have slammed media reports suggesting the club are struggling to pay players as “pure speculation” and insisted all staff will be paid this month.

The Daily Mail had reported that Exiles employees were growing worried about will not be paid amid financial turmoil at the club due to the delay of an impending takeover.

Owner Mick Crossan, who oversaw the return to London from Reading and the ground-share with Brentford Football Club, is trying to hand over control having revealed last year he would be happy to offload it for free to a buyer who could bankroll the club.

A London Irish statement read: “It has been public knowledge that the Club is exploring its options with regards to investment, however no comment will be made until there is anything to announce.

“In regards to recent media reports, London Irish can categorically confirm that all staff will be paid this month. Anything reported to the contrary is pure speculation.”

Hassell-Collins is an Exiles Academy product and made his senior debut in 2018 before being handed his senior England bow by Steve Borthwick in the recent Guinness Six Nations.

While Irish’s financial stability off the field remains unclear amid reports of a modest turnover and debt, things on the field are going rather well after Declan Kidney’s side soared into the top four of the Gallagher Premiership.

A 37-22 victory at home to Northampton Saints left the Exiles in a semi-final spot as the race to Twickenham for the final hots up.