Hassell-Collins tackling and pace have caught the attention of England

Ollie Hassell-Collins has been described as “devastating” for opposition defences.

His great form with London Irish has attracted Leicester Tigers contract rumours and England call-ups.

Read more: England Six Nations squad

Ten things you should know about Ollie Hassell-Collins

1. Ollie Hassell-Collins was born on 17 January 1999 in Reading, England. He stands at 6ft 4in (1,92m) and weighs 16st 4lbs (104kg).

2. He has exclusively played for London Irish in his senior career, helping the club to Premiership promotion in the 2018-19 season.

3. Hassell-Collins has represented England in their sevens team and the 15s youth sides.

4. Rumours are going around he will sign for Leicester Tigers for the 2023-24 season.

5. He told the Mail on the possibility of making his England debut against Scotland in 2023: “I don’t know how to put it into words. You dream of that moment for a long time and if it does happen, it would be amazing. If it doesn’t, I’ll come out a better player. I’m learning off new coaches in a new environment with new players.”

6. He posts regularly on social media with his partner Eloise.

7. Hassell-Collins has been praised by London Irish’ academy. Academy boss Patrick O’Grady told Standard Sport: “When he comes on the field and gets ball in hand, you might never expect the devastating effect he has on defences.

“He might be laid back, but also in his character, he’s extremely focused, hard-working and driven.”

8. He is a huge fan of Harry Potter and even has a golden snitch tattoo.

9. Hassell-Collins likes to play video games including Call of Duty.

10. He owns three cats, Betsy, Albus and Marmalade, and takes them on walks.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.