London Irish v Worcester live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Can Worcester leapfrog their hosts in the league?

London Irish v Worcester live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

It’s changes ahoy for both teams after their midweek Gallagher Premiership matches. Irish retain just one starter, while Worcester replace the whole 15.

There’s just two points between Irish in ninth and Worcester in tenth in the tabel, with three league games left. Irish have lost their last eight Premiership games, while the Warriors have slipped to three straight league defeats since beating Quins at home on 26 August. Still, they’ll have scented a golden chance here.

The last time these two faced off, in December, it finished at 14-men apiece, but Worcester had enough to see it through (though the second half was a sloppy one, to say the least) taking a 20-6 victory.

For this one, look out for the half-back pairings, with both sides recalling their first-choice game-runners. For the hosts, Paddy Jackson and Nick Phipps make up the nine-ten axis, while Worcester have Duncan Weir and Francois Hougaard. Flanker Matt Rogerson captains Irish while Welsh centre Ashley Beck starts for Worcester. Ted Hill also returns to the pack to skipper the visitors.

Can Worcester get only their second win away from home in the league this season?

London Irish: Tom Homer; Ben Loader, Matt Williams, Terrence Hepetema, James Stokes; Paddy Jackson, Nick Phipps; Harry Elrington, Agustin Creevy, Lovejoy Chawatama, George Nott, Sebastian de Chaves, Matt Rogerson (captain), Isaac Curtis-Harris, Albert Tuisue.

Replacements: Ben Atkins, Will Goodrick-Clarke, Ollie Hoskins, Chunya Munga, Ben Donnell, Ben Meehan, Theo Brophy Clews, Ollie Hassell-Collins.

Worcester: Melani Nanai; Tom Howe, Francois Venter, Ashley Beck, Noah Heward; Duncan Weir, Francois Hougaard; Ethan Waller, Niall Annett, Nick Schonert, Anton Bresler, Graham Kitchener, Ted Hill (captain), Matt Kvesic, Cornell du Preez.

Replacements: Beck Cutting, Callum Black, Richard Palframan, Tom Dodd, Sam Lewis, Gareth Simpson, Billy Searle, Ollie Lawrence.

If you want to watch this showdown, here’s where to find a stream…

How to watch London Irish v Worcester from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like London Irish v Worcester, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

London Irish v Worcester live stream: How to watch from the UK

London Irish v Worcester, which kicks off at 3pm on Sunday 13 September, will be shown live on the BT Sport App in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when London Irish v Worcester takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

London Irish v Worcester live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

London Irish v Worcester will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

London Irish v Worcester live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch London Irish v Worcester at Midnight (AEST).

The Foxtel Sports HD bundle is $74 a month – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

London Irish v Worcester live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to London Irish v Worcester from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 2am on Monday on Sky Sport NZ 2.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

