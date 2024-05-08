Louis Rees-Zammit: I achieved everything I wanted to in rugby

Rees-Zammit has switched to the NFL

Former Wales international Louis Rees-Zammit has said now was the “perfect” time to join the NFL as he had achieved everything he wanted in rugby.

Rees-Zammit took an opportunity to join the NFL pathway just before the 2024 Six Nations. He was spotted by scouts with several NFL teams wanting to sign him. He visited many and then decided to sign with Superbowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Read more: Rees-Zammit switches to NFL

He faced the press for the first time since joining the team this week.

“Growing up as a kid I always watched [the NFL],” said Rees-Zammit. “Every Sunday I’d be staying up late. Obviously the time difference is five or six hours, so it’d be the early hours of the morning for me.

“My dad’s a massive role model for me and a mentor, so it was more about when I was going to do it and I achieved everything I wanted to in rugby, so now was the perfect time.”

Rees-Zammit won the 2021 Six Nations and was included in the British and Irish Lions tour later that year.

He also spoke about how he would transfer skills from rugby into the NFL.

“Rugby is very free-flowing unless you get a set piece,” he added. “That’s when you call a play. So there’s probably 20 to 30 plays a game, whereas here [in American football], you’re talking hundreds. So it’s been interesting to learn a playbook…

“When there’s open field, I feel like I’m playing rugby again. I can use my awareness when I am in space. Then that’s when I can cause the most damage.”

The NFL season starts on 5 September.

