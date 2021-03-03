The Sale and England centre has also been hiking

Manu Tuilagi learning salsa dancing to aid recovery

England and Sale Sharks centre Manu Tuilagi has taken up salsa dancing to aid his recovery from an Achilles tendon tear.

Tuilagi – who sustained the injury against Northampton in September – is expected back on the field in eight weeks, just in time for Sale’s closing regular season matches and possibly a Premiership play-off run-in if they progress. He could well work his way back into British & Irish Lions contention too.



“Manu’s walking and learning salsa,” said Sale DoR Alex Sanderson, reports PA’s Duncan Bech. “If you’re hiking and doing salsa you can’t be far off playing rugby.

“The salsa is for his ankle and a wife of one of the players is taking [coronavirus] tests because she’s able to teach him salsa. I haven’t watched him salsa, but he’s good with his feet for a big guy.

“I went for a 7.5km hike with him around Macclesfield Forest last Friday and he was on great form,” said Sanderson.

“We went up to the highest point of Macc Forest. He was climbing over boulders and it’s really undulating terrain, that’s why we took him. He’s got another one this Friday that’s 10km.

“It’s about seven to eight weeks for him, maybe. Definitely he’ll play again this season. It’s good to see him up and about. He’s a good lad so he’s adding energy to the place.”

Sale currently sit fourth in the Premiership, just above Northampton Saints, and just below Harlequins.

