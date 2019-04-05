The England man made shot after shot going up against Ben Kay.

Maro Itoje Shows Off His Basketball Skills

England and Saracens man Maro Itoje has shown he is more than capable with any ball in sport, regardless of its shape or size.

Appearing on the Rugby Tonight show Itoje went up against former England World Cup winner Ben Kay in a shooting competition.

After making two shots each, Itoje stepped up the difficulty moving to a spot in the studio that would have probably been even further than the three-point line in professional basketball. This didn’t matter though as he cooly banked his shot in before Kay missed.

On Twitter Itoje responded to the video with a comment referencing Steph Curry, the two-time Most Valuable Player in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Curry is famous for his long-range shooting and has helped revolutionise the game somewhat so Itoje’s comment paying homage comes as no surprise.

Itoje has always shown a deep interest in basketball even as a schoolboy. He played at the national level for his boarding school, St Georges along with shot-put.

He has also gone to NBA games when they were hosted in London, most recently he was pictured outside the O2 Arena where he watched the New York Knicks go up against the Washington Wizards.

No doubt with the conclusion of the Six Nations, Itoje’s focus will be back on domestic rugby as Saracen’s are into the last four of the Heineken Champions Cup In the last round they smashed Glasgow and will face Munster who narrowly beat Edinburgh. In the other semi-final Leinster will host Toulouse who somehow beat Racing 92 despite playing most of the match with 14 men.