A disastrous home World Cup in 2015, England are once again under pressure to perform in Japan.

England Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

They suffered a shocking loss of form between February and July last year, but they bounced back in November, beating both South Africa and Australia and losing by a single point to the All Blacks. England are still one of the favourites to win the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

How They Qualified

England qualified automatically for the 2019 tournament.

Key Players

There’s plenty of Saracens muscle up front, where Maro Itoje and the Vunipola brothers, Billy and Mako, are automatic choices. Another Saracen, goalkicking 12 Owen Farrell, calls the shots behind.

The Coach – Eddie Jones

The jocular Australian has a proud track record, winning the trophy as an assistant coach with South Africa in 2007.

Major Work-ons

While they finally regained some respect at the breakdown in the autumn, Billy Vunipola’s injury-enforced absence had depriving England of some gain-line dominance. Creating quicker ball and reducing the penalty count are essential if they are to re-establish their former eminence.

England Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

Sunday 11 August 2019: England v Wales, Twickenham, KO 14:00

Saturday 17 August: Wales v England, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, KO TBC

Saturday 24 August 2019: England v Ireland, Twickenham, KO 15:00

Friday 6 September 2019: England v Italy, St James Park, Newcastle, KO 19:45

Related: 2019 Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

England Rugby World Cup Group

England are in Group C alongside France, Argentina, USA, and Tonga.

Related: 2019 Rugby World Cup Group

England Rugby World Cup Fixtures