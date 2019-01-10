England Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

A disastrous home World Cup in 2015, England are once again under pressure to perform in Japan.
They suffered a shocking loss of form between February and July last year, but they bounced back in November, beating both South Africa and Australia and losing by a single point to the All Blacks. England are still one of the favourites to win the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
How They Qualified
England qualified automatically for the 2019 tournament.
Key Players
There’s plenty of Saracens muscle up front, where Maro Itoje and the Vunipola brothers, Billy and Mako, are automatic choices. Another Saracen, goalkicking 12 Owen Farrell, calls the shots behind.
The Coach – Eddie Jones
The jocular Australian has a proud track record, winning the trophy as an assistant coach with South Africa in 2007.
Major Work-ons
While they finally regained some respect at the breakdown in the autumn, Billy Vunipola’s injury-enforced absence had depriving England of some gain-line dominance. Creating quicker ball and reducing the penalty count are essential if they are to re-establish their former eminence.
England Rugby World Cup Warm-ups
- Sunday 11 August 2019: England v Wales, Twickenham, KO 14:00
- Saturday 17 August: Wales v England, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, KO TBC
- Saturday 24 August 2019: England v Ireland, Twickenham, KO 15:00
- Friday 6 September 2019: England v Italy, St James Park, Newcastle, KO 19:45
England Rugby World Cup Group
England are in Group C alongside France, Argentina, USA, and Tonga.
England Rugby World Cup Fixtures
- Sun 22 Sep England v Tonga (Sapporo)
- Thu 26 Sep England v USA (Kobe)
- Sat 5 Oct England v Argentina (Tokyo)
- Sat 12 Oct England v France (Yokohama)
England Rugby World Cup Squad
England Wider Training Squad (we will update this section when the official squad is announced)
FORWARDS: Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby), Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs), Michael Rhodes (Saracens), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Brad Shields (Wasps), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons).
BACKS: Chris Ashton (Sale Sharks), Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Nathan Earle (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Dan Robson (Wasps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Jordan Olowofela (Leicester Tigers)
Previous World Cup Results and Record
England’s Rugby World Cup Record: P44 W31 D0 L13
- 1987 Quarter-finals
- 1991 Runners-up
- 1995 Fourth
- 1999 Quarter-finals
- 2003 Champions
- 2007 Runners-up
- 2011 Quarter-finals
- 2015 Pool stages
