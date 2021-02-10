Meet rugby referee Matthew Carley

Matthew Carley is an English referee who first officiated a professional league game in 2013 in the English Premiership, since progressing to become a trusted World Rugby official.

Matthew Carley is still relatively young for a referee at 36, but is gaining an increasing amount of experience with each passing year. Carley has been an active official in the Six Nations since 2017, before making the step up to become the one in the middle, as referee.

Matthew Carley made his professional refereeing debut in 2013 in the English Premiership and has steadily progressed since then. His first European match was in 2015 between Munster and Benetton. This was quickly followed by World Rugby appointing him for his first international fixture, between Russia and USA.

Carley’s first Tier One match that he refereed was in 2017, between Scotland and New Zealand.

The Englishman officiated the opening round of the 2021 Six Nations championship fixture between Italy and France. His first Six Nations bow as referee was in the same fixture in 2019. In 2020’s competition, he also refereed two fixtures.

Carley will also take charge of Scotland v Wales in the second round of Six Nations fixtures on Saturday 13 February. After this, he isn’t due to take charge of any more Six Nations fixtures in 2021 as the referee. However, he will still feature as assistant referee later in the tournament when France welcome both Scotland and Wales to the Stade de France.

