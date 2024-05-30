Melbourne Rebels officially dropped from Super Rugby next season

The Australian franchise will not compete in 2025

This season will be the Melbourne Rebels’ last in Super Rugby “for the foreseeable future” after the club released a statement acknowledging Rugby Australia’s decision not to grant them a participation agreement.

The Rebels entered voluntary administration in January and Rugby Australia confirmed on Thursday it had not accepted a consortium’s proposal to take on the licence, which was handed over to RA once they went into administration, for 2025.

Melbourne have made the Super Rugby Pacific play-offs for the first time since they were established in 2011. Players and staff were told of the news ahead of this weekend’s final regular season game away against Fijian Drua.

A Melbourne Rebels statement read: “The Melbourne Rebels acknowledge Rugby Australia’s (RA) decision not to grant a Participation Agreement to a Consortium application for the Melbourne Rebels to compete in the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season.

“The decision means that the 2024 season will be the last for the Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby Pacific for the foreseeable future.

“This is the news that the Rebels club and its supporters have been dreading since the club was placed into Voluntary Administration in January. It is important to note that all player and coach pathways programs remain in place, and there has not yet been a decision made on the future of the Melbourne Rebels Super W team.

“While this is undoubtedly a sad day for the Melbourne Rebels, the clarity that this decision provides for our players and staff is welcome.

“The club will continue to work with RA and the Rugby Union Players Association (RUPA) regarding next steps for players and staff.

“Everyone at the Rebels remains committed to, and passionate about Rugby in Victoria – and we will never stop advocating for and supporting the sport at all levels in this state. We urge all fellow Rugby fans to do the same…

“We are proud of our players, coaches, and staff in delivering such a successful season in the most challenging of circumstances. From everyone at the Rebels, a most sincere thank you to the members, fans, sponsors and partners of our beloved club over the last 14 years.

“To see the smiling and encouraging faces behind the Rebels at AAMI Park in 2024 has truly lifted the team and made us feel honoured to represent such passionate fans all season. We genuinely could not have got through the year without our fans – and we cannot thank them enough for what they have done for us.

“Having said that, it’s not over yet. We have one last ride – our first ever Finals campaign – and we know that our treasured supporters will stick with us as we fight to the end to finish the season on a high.”

