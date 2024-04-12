New broadcaster to show Autumn Nations Series as Amazon lose rights

TNT Sports now have the rights

TNT Sports have confirmed they will show the Autumn Nations Series this year. The matches had previously been shown on Amazon Prime but the streamer has now lost the rights.

TNT Sports have announced they will show the fixtures for the next two years. The organisation wrote: “Our rugby coverage has just gotten bigger.

“The 2024 @autumnnations Series is coming exclusively to @tntsports and @discoveryplusUK with every single fixture shown for fans in the UK and Ireland.”

Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said: “This year’s Autumn Nations Series stands to be an unbelievable experience on and off the pitch, by bringing together fans from all over the world, to enjoy the best that international rugby has to offer.

“It is a significant moment to welcome TNT Sports into our broadcast family of international rugby for the first time given our commitment to deliver the best possible experience for fans.”

The matches this autumn will begin with England v New Zealand at Twickenham. Steve Borthwick’s team will also play Australia, South Africa and Japan during the tournament.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will close out the autumn with fixtures against Ireland, France and Italy.

TNT Sports already shows Premiership matches and Premiership Women’s Rugby games. The channel recently announced their deal to show Premiership matches had extended into the 2024-25 season.

“This first season alongside TNT Sports has already produced some unmissable drama – so we are delighted to be showcasing every single Gallagher Premiership Rugby game on the same platform from 2024-25,” said Premiership rugby chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor.

“Millions of fans have helped break viewership records this year as we work together to innovate and bring the game to new audiences.”

