All Blacks reveal 2024 jersey and it has a collar

The All Blacks and Black Ferns get updated jerseys for 2024, celebrating quarter century partnership with Adidas.

New Zealand Rugby has unveiled its new All Blacks and Black Ferns jerseys for the 2024 season, celebrating 25 years of partnership with Adidas.

Both the All Blacks, Black Ferns and New Zealand Sevens teams have been given updated looks for the new season in shirts that have been inspired by over two decades of collaboration from within the adidas archive.

The new men’s jersey has been treated to a wide, cuban-style open white collar, in a hark back to jerseys of old, as well as the incorporation of adidas’ iconic three stripes on the shoulder. The new collar was developed based on specific player feedback and features a double-knit foldover. For the women’s jersey, the collar is still white but in a more modern round neck design.

Due to it being 25 years of partnership with adidas, the iconic fern and three stripe logo has also been given silver detailing to mark the milestone.

Player worn jerseys will be made of 89% recycled polyester while the replica jersey for fans will be 100% polyester. The shirt will be available to purchase worldwide on 1 July and cost €80 (£67).

All Blacks jersey 2024: new look

To launch the new jerseys, Adidas brought together stars of the current game, such as newly-named captain Scott Barrett and Black Fern Alana Bremner, alongside legends of the game such as Richie McCaw and Dan Carter.

On the new jersey launch, All Black Jordie Barrett said: “As soon as the players saw the potential for a return to the iconic white collar – we were in complete agreement that it was a feature we would love to return.

The jersey holds a special place to the people of this nation. To be involved in the development process of this shirt has been an incredible honour. As a player – we have a responsibility to ensure it is always passed on to the next generation in a better place.”

Adidas Originals collection

With it being a big birthday for New Zealand and Adidas, more than just a jersey has been released. A wider collection with Adidas Originals brand has also dropped alongside.

This includes a set of specials edition all black Gazelles trainers with silver fern on the heel cup and all black tracksuit.

For the eagle-eyed among you, there has also been a new off-field training jersey teased as part of the collection. As worn by Damien McKenzie, there looks to be a new black and white quartered classic jersey on its way too. While details of cost and release date are yet to be revealed, it seems that the jersey is based upon a classic warm-up jersey worn by the All Blacks in 1999, as modelled here by Jonah Lomu.

The women’s jersey was worn for the first time in last month’s Pacific Four series while the new jersey will be put on debut in the All Blacks’ first test of 2024, against England in Dunedin on Saturday 6 July.

