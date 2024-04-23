Newcastle confirm Radwan will be released to try and make Team GB sevens

Radwan will hope to help GB Sevens qualify for the Paris Games

Newcastle’s director of rugby Steve Diamond has confirmed he has given wing Adam Radwan permission to join GB Sevens for the 2024 Olympics.

Great Britain’s men’s sevens team have not yet qualified for the Paris Games. The team are taking part in a Repechage tournament in Monaco in June. GB are in a pool with Canada, Uganda and China. This is GB men’s last change at qualifying, something the women’s side have already done.

Radwan could be selected as part of the team who goes to help the team qualify.

“It would be great for Adam and the club if he got selected,” Diamond told Mail Sport. “There’s a Madrid training camp at the end of the season and as long as the insurance protocols are covered then he can go with our blessing. It doesn’t matter if he misses a couple of games.”

Newcastle have struggled this season and sit bottom of the Premiership with no wins from their 15 games. There is not currently relegation in the top flight and so Radwan does not have to help the team fight to stay up.

Diamond also spoke on his plans to improve Newcastle next season. He says since taking over in January he has been ushering in some changes.

He added: “In a lot of respects, it’s not a nice place to be but at least we’ve put some honesty and reality in the building.

“All the coaches who are under pressure generally work harder and not smarter. That manifests itself in the players being in longer, training longer, trying to cover too much. The guys get three days off a week now.

“A lot of things are done in a non-efficient way so I look at the basics. These coaches know what they’re doing so I’m just a keeper of the gate. I don’t want all the say but I want the last say. If it’s me that’s taking the pressure then I want to have the last say in what we’re doing, but not all the say.

“The difference between me and the so-called super coaches is that I’ve been working with few resources for 20 years. If you’re a big-name coach in international rugby you’ve got ultimate resources and ultimate players. It’s a different gravy.”

