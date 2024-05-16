Newcastle release 15 players as Steve Diamond makes his mark on squad

Guy Pepper is among those moving clubs

Newcastle Falcons have announced 15 players will leave the club this summer.

The team have had a disappointing season as they are yet to register a win in the Premiership. This has seen the northern team finish last in the English top-flight this campaign. Relegation is not currently in operation and so they will play in the Premiership next season.

Changes are afoot between seasons with consultant director of rugby Steve Diamond shaking things up.

The players who are departing are: Josh Barton, Phil Brantingham, Sam Clark, Sam Cross, Mark Dormer, Rory Jennings, Louie Johnson, Charlie Maddison, Matias Moroni, Guy Pepper, Vereimi Qorowale, Iwan Stephens, Josh Thomas, Michael van Vuuren and George Wacokecoke.

Chairman of rugby Matt Thompson said: “It has been a tough season but the lads can be proud of the attitude and work ethic they have shown.

“It’s always hard saying goodbye to popular and talented members of our playing group, a number of whom have been here for a long time and made a great contribution.

“We are already well on with putting together our squad for next season and beyond, with Steve Diamond in charge of what will be a highly competitive group.

“Our supporters have been fantastic in their backing of the club, and I’m sure they’ll be equally generous in showing their appreciation for the players who are moving on.”

Pepper is on his way to Bath rugby as part of their rebuild under head coach Johann vaan Graan.

Phil Brantingham, meanwhile, has agreed to join defending Premiership defending champion Saracens.

The other 13 players has no new club confirmed for the next season.

