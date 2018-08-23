Signed earlier this year, Saracens may have found the next Billy Vunipola in Sione Vailanu Jr.

Watch: Have Saracens Found The Next Billy Vunipola?

Announced in January of this year, Gallagher Premiership side Saracens signed Sione Vailanu Junior, a Tongan back-rower with explosive power as you can see by the video below.

In the pre-season match shown in the video, Vailanu scored three tries against Bedford and did so with such ferocity that he looked like Billy Vunipola on the field. He may not be as big as the England No 8, but he packs a punch all the same.

Vailanu signed on for Saracens in January of 2018 until the end of the 2018/19 season. The 22-year-old made his debut for Tonga in November last year against Japan and then played against Romania a few days later.

He has also spent a large portion of his career playing sevens too.

When asked about his move to Saracens the 23 year old told Saracens website: “It’s a really good environment for me, it’s a really good place for me to start my career in England.

“For the last four years I was playing in Japan so as a jump up this is a really good step for me; there’s a lot of experience and the people around here are very good, it feels like a family to me already.

“Hopefully while I’m at Saracens I can do my best and make some memories!”