Northampton Saints v Bath predictions: Can Bath end 28 years of hurt?

The two sides will face off in the Premiership final

Northampton Saints v Bath predictions are in as the two sides line up to battle for the Premiership title.

Bath have not tasted top-flight glory in 28 years, while Northampton’s wait has been 10 years long. No matter who wins there will be a different winner for the fifth consecutive season, highlighting the competitiveness in the league.

Northampton will have extra motivation as they have legendary players leaving at the end of the season. Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam are among those departing.

While for Bath, they will want to end their years of hurt and consolidate an impressive season. Bath have recruited well in the past few seasons, particularly with Finn Russell. But other signings like Ollie Lawrence, Ted Hill and Alfie Barbeary have elevated Bath’s performances.

But who will win the final? Here are our predictions on how it will shake out.

Northampton Saints v Bath predictions

Northampton Saints by 5. Bath have been a formidable team this season with Russell a large part as to why they have succeeded. But Northampton are a machine they the west country side won’t be able to stop.

They are a clinical team who dispatched of defending champions Saracens. By no means will Northampton steam roll Bath but they will have enough to get over the line and send their club legends off with silverware.

Kick-off time: 3pm BST – Saturday, 8th June

TV channel: TNT Sports 1 and ITV1

Venue: Twickenham Stadium

Capacity: 82,000

Northampton Saints v Bath head-to-head results

23/24 Premiership season second game: Bath 43-12 Northampton

23/24 Premiership season first game: Northampton 24-18 Bath

22/23 Premiership season second game: Northampton 45-26 Bath

22/23 Premiership season first game: Bath 27-14 Northampton

