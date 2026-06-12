Prem rugby play-offs weekend gets off to a blockbuster start when the table-toppers welcome their East Midlands rivals to Franklin’s Gardens.

Games between these two local rivals don’t need any additional hype, so Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers promises to kick off the PREM Rugby play-offs Friday night with a bang.

The first of the weekend’s eagerly anticipated Gallagher PREM semi-finals pits first against fourth, but 11 points in the league table don’t tell the whole story.

Tigers beat the table-toppers in the PREM just a month ago, and will fancy their chances of reaching a second successive final at Twickenham. But with home advantage, Phil Dowson’s exciting Saints side know they can beat anyone as they look to claim a second title in three years.

Read on to find out what the Rugby World team will happen in Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers. You’ll also find lots of handy extra info about the big match.

Read more: How to watch PREM Rugby wherever you are

Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers predictions

Joseph Robinson, Editor of Rugby World

Franklin’s Gardens is going to be bouncing on Friday night. A PREM play-off between to of the league’s most bitter rivals, Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers is what English club rugby is all about.

I think that with their solid core of young English talent, Saints will get the job done tonight. It’ll be a dry, warm track, suiting Saints’ electric attacking patterns under the stewardship of Sam Vesty, and ultimately the likes of Fin Smith, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank will offer too much class.

It will be tight though and I suspect Tigers will target the scrum. Nicky Smith and Joe Heyes are as good as any scrummaging props in the league and will go out on the offensive. The second row combination of George Martin and Ollie Chessum is world-class too.

For Tigers, if they can rack up penalties at set-piece, they may have enough to turn the tide.

Read more: How to watch both PREM Rugby play-off games anywhere in the world!

My other prediction is that a Leicester player will be sent to the bin thanks to going after Henry Pollock. The young star will have a target on his back and one of the Tigers will take things too far.

Either way, it will be a emotional game with plenty of spice and niggle which should make for fantastic viewing. I also think this will be the downfall of the eventual winner.

Whoever wins this East Midlands derby tonight will lose the PREM final a week later at the Allianz Stadium. It is too mentally exhausting to back up performances like this, especially without the squad depth to rotate.

Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers: key details, kick-off time and TV channel

Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST, Friday 12 June

7.45pm BST, Friday 12 June TV channel: TNT Sports/HBO Max (UK)

TNT Sports/HBO Max (UK) Venue: cinch Stadium @ Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

cinch Stadium @ Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton Capacity: 15,249

Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers facts

A good omen for Northampton Saints: the team that topped the PREM Rugby table has won the final in each of the last four seasons. In the last 20 seasons, 50% of finals have been won by the club ended the regular season in first place.

The last fourth-placed team to lift the Gallagher PREM trophy were Harlequins in 2021. They famously eliminated Bristol Bears at the semi-final in the so-called miracle of Bristanbul at Ashton Gate. Saracens also won the title from fourth in 2015.

Home advantage counts for a lot – in the past 20 seasons, 85% of play-off semi-finals have been won by the home team.

Saints’ last title came in 2024, Tigers’ in 2022, though Leicester did reach the PREM final last year.

Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers head-to-head results

Leicester Tigers 41 v 17 Northampton Saints (Gallagher PREM, 9 May 2026)

(Gallagher PREM, 9 May 2026) Northampton Saints 40 v 22 Leicester Tigers (PREM Rugby Cup, 31 January 2026)

(PREM Rugby Cup, 31 January 2026) Leicester Tigers 34 v 22 Northampton Saints (PREM Rugby Cup, 21 November 2025)

(PREM Rugby Cup, 21 November 2025) Northampton Saints 30 v 26 Leicester Tigers (Gallagher PREM, 11 October 2025)

(Gallagher PREM, 11 October 2025) Northampton Saints 0 v 33 Leicester Tigers (Gallagher PREM, 21 March 2025)

Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers line-ups and officials

Northampton Saints

15. George Furbank (captain)

14. Tommy Freeman

13. Tom Litchfield

12. Rory Hutchinson

11. George Hendy

10. Fin Smith

9. Archie McParland

1. Emmanuel Iyogun

2. Curtis Langdon

3. Elliot Millar Mills

4. Alex Coles

5. Ed Prowse

6. Josh Kemeny

7. Tom Pearson

8. Henry Pollock

Replacements:

16. Craig Wright

17. Danilo Fischetti

18. Luke Green

19. JJ Van Der Mescht

20. Tom Lockett

21. Callum Chick

22. Jonny Weimann

23. Fraser Dingwall

Leicester Tigers

15. Freddie Steward

14. Adam Radwan

13. Will Wand

12. Orlando Bailey

11. Ollie Hassell-Collins

10. Billy Searle

9. Jack van Poortvliet

1. Nicky Smith

2. Jamie Blamire

3. Joe Heyes

4. George Martin

5. Ollie Chessum (captain)

6. Hanro Liebenberg

7. Tommy Reffell

8. Joaquin Moro

Replacements:

16. Charlie Clare

17. Archie van der Flier

18. Will Hurd

19. Cameron Henderson

20. Olly Cracknell

21. Tom Whiteley

22. Solomone Kata

23. Izaia Perese

Luke Pearce is the referee for the first of this weekend’s Gallagher PREM semi-finals, assisted by Anthony Woodthorpe and Adam Leal. Stuart Terheege is the TMO.

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