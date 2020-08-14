Northampton v Wasps live stream: How to watch from anywhere

It was heart-in-mouth stuff the last time Wasps and Saints met – Northampton would win 35-31, but not until they’d had a red card for a Tom Collins high shot and a yellow for Cobus Reinach. Wasps would lead 31-28 when Taqele Naiyaravoro scored a late winner.

The teams are incredibly close in the table too, with Saints in fourth and Wasps fifth. So it’s time to renew acquaintances.

There will be some new and familiar faces on show for Saints, with Nick Auterac and Nick Isiekwe joining up while Jamie Gibson has signed a short-term deal to remain with the side. Wasps have a new signing too in Ryan Mills, though they have lost Nizaam Carr, Charlie Matthews and Ashley Johnson. Northampton has lost that man Reinach to Montpellier.

The form books are likely to mean nothing after such a lengthy hiatus due to Covid-19, however, Wasps were on a roll before the break, winning their last three games on the bounce. It was a very different picture for Saints who had lost four of their last six ties.

It should be a fascinating bout to wrap up the first weekend of Premiership Rugby’s return – and below you can see all of the ways you could watch the action from wherever you are.

How to watch Northampton v Wasps from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local coverage of Worcester v Gloucester, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Northampton v Wasps live stream: How to watch from the UK

Northampton v Wasps, which kicks off at 3pm on Sunday, will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport app in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Northampton v Wasps takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Northampton v Wasps live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Northampton v Wasps (kick-off 4pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Northampton v Wasps live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Northampton v Wasps will kick off on NBCSN at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Northampton v Wasps live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can find Northampton v Wasps on the Kayo streaming service at 11.55pm (AEST) on Sunday.

Foxtel currently have a deal on the Sports HD bundle if you sign up for a 12-month plan by 31 August 2020. Instead of the usual $74 a month, it’s $59 – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Northampton v Wasps live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

From New Zealand you can watch Northampton v Wasps on Monday 17th August at 1:55 pm on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Northampton v Wasps live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, like World Cup winner Faf de Klerk at Sale, then SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

You’ll be able to watch Northampton v Wasps at 7pm on SuperSport 8.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, with all ten sports channels.

