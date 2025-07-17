Official: Curry wins battle for No 7, Huwipulotu, Genge and Beirne start with Marcus Smith on bench: Lions team v Australia for first Test confirmed

Andy Farrell has named his matchday 23

Tom Curry and Tadhg Beirne will start in the back row of Andy Farrell’s Lions team v Australia for Saturday’s first Test in Brisbane.

Curry has fought off stiff competition from the likes of Wales’ Jac Morgan, Josh van der Flier and young superstar Henry Pollock for the No 7 shirt with his England team-mate Ben Earl providing back-row cover from the bench. Pollock and Van der Flier had to make do with a trip to the Great Barrier Reef with Duhan van der Merwe on Thursday instead.

Related: Australia named side for the first Test v British & Irish Lions with two big names missing and surprise debutant

Farrell has plumped for a Scottish 10-12-13 combination as Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones are the centres outside fly-half Finn Russell who is partnered by Jamison Gibson-Park.

Ellis Genge got the nod over Andrew Porter to start at loosehead alongside Leinster and Ireland duo Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong in the front row.

Captain Maro Itoje is joined by Joe McCarthy in the second row with Ollie Chessum providing engine room and No 6 cover from the bench.

Hugo Keenan starts at full-back after battling both injury and illness on tour and he is joined in the back three by Tommy Freeman and James Lowe.

There are eight Irish starters in Farrell’s XV with four English and three Scots and in the absence of Morgan, there is no Welshman in a Lions Test squad for the first time since 1896 and the second-ever tour 129 years ago.

The replacements are dominated by England players with Marcus Smith preferred to Owen Farrell while Bundee Aki will provide outside back cover after his chances of starting were dented by the concussion picked up by compatriot Garry Ringrose.

Lions team v Australia for first Test

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #881

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints/England) #858

13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #878

12. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #863

11. James Lowe (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #870

10. Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland) #835

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #879

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/England) #859

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #873

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #818

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) (C) #825

5. Joe McCarthy (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #871

6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853

8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #839

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #864

17. Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #876

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England) #877

19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England) #875

20. Ben Earl (Saracens/England) #857

21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England) #860

22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855

23. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Recommended videos for you

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.