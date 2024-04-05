Cokanasiga will play in Wales next season

Ospreys sign Phil Cokanasiga from Leicester Tigers before the start of the 2024/25 season.

Cokanasiga, the young brother of England international Joe, will put his own international career on hold because of the move. He is yet to be capped for England but played for their youth teams. In order to play for England there is a rule which states players must play their domestic rugby in England.

The move is the opposite to what rugby fans have been used to seeing. A lot of Welsh talent has moved to the English Premiership, for example Joe Hawkins’ move to Exeter Chiefs.

“Signing for the Ospreys is an exciting next step in my career,” centre Cokanasiga said. “I’ve been keeping tabs on them this season and it’s great to see the performances they’ve been putting in, despite having a young squad.

“After speaking with Toby, one thing that was made clear to me was the team’s ambition and how I would fit in to that. I’m looking forward to getting started and making the most of this opportunity, with a team that has the history of the Ospreys.”

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth added: “Phil is a talented player with lots of potential who we believe will be an excellent addition to our squad next season. Adding some exciting talent and physicality in our midfield whilst adding to our strength in depth is vital in our progress.

“We have been developing our attacking game and that requires certain attributes and skills. Phil will certainly improve our chances in continuing to grow in this area.”

Before Cokanasiga played for Leicester he competed for London Irish.

