Outrageous rugby skills in Six Nations return

Offloads ahoy as the best in the business went at it

Test matches returned to the northern hemisphere and with it came some sensational rugby skills. In the big comeback of the Six Nations we witnessed some sublime stuff, like the Peter O’Mahony offload for a Bundee Aki try as Ireland sought to put Italy to the sword.

We could watch that over and over again.

But it was not the only slick moment over the weekend. Oh no. In fact, France put together a really tast highlights reel in their victory over Wales.

This chip and regather from Teddy Thomas was beautiful. But all game, Antoine Dupont, Virimi Vakatawa and skipper Charles Ollivon were on hand to put on impressive play.

Woof.

But perhaps the best moment of the match came from an out-the-back-door pass from that man Vakatawa. He hit Thomas, who again found the pocket rocket Dupont.

Skills do not need to be restricted to impossible flicks and chips over the top, though.

Sometimes the classic dummy is just enough. Look at this from 20-year-old Italy fly-half Paolo Garbisi. Yep.

And then there is the modern pass master, Finn Russell.

Scotland were not in Six Nations action, instead playing a friendly against Georgia. They won comfortably too, but it was the previously-exiled ten’s return to the international fold – for his 50th cap, no less – that caused a stir. There was one trademark long-range, floated, dipping pass he put in, but you’ll have to make do with this clip for now.

And there was more Scottish joy over the weekend as Scotland women drew with France, 13-13.

The match itself is the special moment, a superb result for the Scots, but how about jostling Jade Konkel creating space for her pass here, to set up the telling try?

You want out-and-out mercurial flair though?

Earlier in the week, we witnessed this incredible pass from Brazil’s Moisés Duque. And we’re still watching this moment from the southern hemisphere 0n repeat…

The South American Four Nations concluded on Sunday. A great event to have go ahead in these tough times.

Skills aside, Chile, who have had so many rough goes of it in Tests against their nearest rivals through the years, look like they are on the rise. Their good news story is worth keeping an eye on.

