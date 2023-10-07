Steve Borthwick's captain surpassed the World Cup winner with a penalty against Samoa

Owen Farrell overtakes Jonny Wilkinson as England’s record points scorer courtesy of an early penalty against Samoa in Lille.

Captain Farrell has been closing down 2003 World Cup winner Wilkinson’s tally of 1179 points for some time but was forced to wait a bit longer than he would’ve liked at this World Cup.

The Saracens man’s red card against Wales in the World Cup warm-ups meant he was suspended for England’s opening two wins against Argentina and Samoa in Pool D in France.

However, the 31-year-old returned to run the show against Chile and came within one point of Wilkinson’s mark after slotting eight conversions against the South American opposition.

He returned a fortnight later to the same Stade Pierre-Mauroy and soon had a chance to go out on his own as the highest points-scoring man to have ever played for England.

Nice hands from England helped Manu Tuilagi assist Ollie Chessum for a try out on the left wing and Farrell had the conversion to create history. However, his attempt drifted wide to leave Wilkinson out in front for the time being.

But Farrell, wearing No 12, did not have to wait too long. Playing with a penalty advantage, fly-half George Ford dinked a chip over the Samoa defence which was swept up by scrum-half Jonathan Taumateine with hooker Jamie George doing his best to get to the bouncing ball.

Irish referee Andrew Brace went back for the advantage, allowing Farrell to slot an easy three points and put his name in the record books. That three-pointer took his individual tally to 1181 points since his 2012 debut in the white shirt.

