Owen Farrell’s international comeback cancelled in strange circumstances

Farrell was set to return to the international stage

Owen Farrell’s return to the international stage has been cancelled because of issues relating to the organisation of the match.

Farrell, who has paused his England career, was due to line-up for Ian Foster’s World XV against France next month. However, Rugby Rama reported the game is now off.

In a press release around its cancellation it seems they are trying to stage the match. It reads: “The promoter is endeavouring to find a new date in the international calendar for the organisation of this match. Tickets already purchased will be fully refunded via the dedicated website.”

It was only two weeks ago Farrell had announced he would be a part of the team, which also included his Saracens teammates Billy and Mako Vunipola. It would have been his first international game since England’s bronze final match against Argentina at the Rugby World Cup.

The Saracens fly-half said before the 2024 Six Nations he was taking time away from England duty to protect his and his family’s mental health. The break away from England has seen the star sign for Racing 92, who he will link up with next season.

When England players compete in their club rugby abroad they cannot play for their country. This means the next potential time Farrell will play international rugby is on the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour. Constrictions around where players play their club rugby does not apply to the Lions tour.

The squad selection will be chosen by coaches with head coach Andy Farrell, Owen’s father, having the final say. Ireland head coach Farrell is taking on the head coach role for the first time after Warren Gatland stood down after the last tour in 2021.

