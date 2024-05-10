RFU hands Billy Vunipola formal warning leaving him free to play

Vunipola will not face any disciplinary action

Billy Vunipola has been given a formal warning from the Rugby Football Union (RFU) following an incident which happened on a Saracens social.

The Saracens number eight was arrested and fined in Spain after an altercation at a bar in the early hours of 28 April. He was tasered twice after the first taser was not effective. His club did not issue any disciplinary measures, though it did issue its own warning, and neither are the governing body.

The RFU say they reviewed information provided by Saracens and took Vunipola’s remorse into consideration.

“This warning will sit on his record for five years and may be relied upon in future disciplinary proceedings,” the RFU wrote in a statement.

“It has been made clear to Billy that as a senior and respected player, such actions risk bringing the game as a whole into disrepute. In particular, such actions clearly go against the core values of rugby which collectively the sport works hard to promote.”

This means Vunipola is free to play with Saracens bidding for a top four place. The defending champions currently sit in second but eight teams, including Saracens, are still capable of claiming a semi-final spot.

Saracens have two games left of the regular season and they will play Bristol on 11 May and Sale on 18 May.

They will have Vunipola in their ranks as they try and win another Premiership. However, it is unclear if this has impacted a potential move abroad for the player. It had been reported he was looking for a move to a French club this summer.

Any potential deal has not been confirmed. A move abroad would mean he cannot play for England any longer. His last game for his country came in the semi-final against South Africa at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

