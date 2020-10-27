Wales also face Scotland in Llanelli at 2.15pm on Saturday

Wales to play all Autumn Nations Cup home games at Parc y Scarlets

With the Principality Stadium unavailable due to it being used as the Dragon’s Heart hospital, the Welsh Rugby Union had made contingency plans to play Autumn Nations Cup games at a London venue. However, it has now been decided the best option is to play Wales’ upcoming Tests at Parc y Scarlets.

The decision was made as it became clear ongoing issues around the Covid-19 pandemic made it increasingly less likely to see the return of paying fans.

“It is no secret that more than three-quarters of the annual income which supports Welsh rugby at all levels comes directly from our international game and specifically from hosting Wales matches in front of capacity crowds,” said WRU CEO Steve Phillips of the decision.

Related: Autumn Internationals schedule

“That is why we made contingency plans to play matches in London and why we have waited as long as possible before resigning ourselves to the prospect of playing ‘behind closed doors’ in Wales.

“This news, however inevitable it may have become during recent days, is a financial setback, but it has not been unforeseen and measures have been and will be taken to mitigate for our losses.

>> Try 3 issues of Rugby World magazine for just £5 in our Autumn Subscription Trial. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

“Of course we understand there is a bigger picture at play and the health of the nation and its individuals, which include our supporters, players, administrators and the many volunteers in our game throughout the country, must come first.

Related: Wales squad for Six Nations 2020

“On a positive note we are delighted that the international game returns this week, that the 2020 Six Nations Championship will finally be concluded and that we have an exciting Autumn Nations Cup tournament ahead of us.

“We know the nation will be tuning in en masse and will be with us at Parc y Scarlets in spirit if not in person and we look forward to the day when we will all be able to gather together once again in more familiar circumstances at Principality Stadium.”

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.