Paul Gustard shock Harlequins exit

Paul Gustard has left Harlequins by mutual consent, the club have announced. He joined in the summer of 2018, previously working with Eddie Jones as England’s defensive coach.

Overall, Gustard lost more games than he won in his tenure, although that doesn’t depict the full story. In his two full seasons with Quins, he managed to achieve fifth and sixth-placed finishes. He departs with the club currently in seventh, with two wins from six games.

Gustard also lead Harlequins to the semi-finals of 2018-19 Challenge Cup, before falling just short in last season’s Premiership Cup final to a strong Sale side. He oversaw a major transformation in the playing squad during his time at the club. However, the same issues around discipline, defence and identity resurfaced within the side.

“The Club thanks Paul for his tireless energy and commitment over the last two and a half years,” in a statement issued by Harlequins. “His passion and drive to succeed have been evident throughout his time at the Club. Everyone at Harlequins wishes Paul and his family all the very best for the future.”

Harlequins general manager Billy Millard will oversee first-team affairs until the end of the season. Millard spent four years as manager of Australia’s Sevens team, and will be supported by Jerry Flannery, Nick Evans and Adam Jones. There has been speculation over the next manager, although the club have declined further comment.

“The Club will determine the optimum future structure for its coaching team and will confirm any further changes and appointments in due course.”

Scott Robertson, manager of Crusaders in New Zealand, was reportedly Quins’ second choice in 2018 after Gustard. Richard Cockerill, of Pro14 side Edinburgh, has also been touted for the role, but remains under contract until 2023.

