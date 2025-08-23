Phenomenal Francesca McGhie helps Scotland put one foot in Women’s World Cup quarter-final and heaps more misery on Welsh rugby

Bryan Easson's side beat their Celtic cousins 38-8 in their opening game of the tournament

Very rarely will you see a better individual performance than this from Francesca McGhie.

The Scotland winger, in her very first World Cup appearance, was sublime in all facets, scoring a hat-trick and helping Scotland to a vital 38-8 victory over Wales.

It wasn’t just the tries but the endeavour from the Ealing Trailfinders speedster. She made a try-saving tackle on Wales full-back Nel Metcalfe after a lovely chip and chase had her surging towards the tryline.

Not satisfied with that, McGhie also used her pace to charge down a Welsh kick, helping to heap the pressure back onto her opponents. At just 22 and in her first World Cup, it was

With Pool B also containing the world’s No 2 ranked side Canada and minnows Fiji, this was always likely to be a straight shoot-out for the second quarter-final slot and now Bryan Easson’s side are in pole position to make the knockouts for the first time in 15 years.

Wing McGhie’s hat-trick and scores for debutant scrum-half Leia Brebner-Holden, No 8 Evie Gallacher and centre Emma Orr wrapped up what ultimately became a very convincing victory in a fixture that is usually so closely fought.

There’s a trend of these two sides, who are separated by just one place in the world rankings (Scotland 8th, Wales 9th) meeting in opening clashes. Keira Bevan kicked Wales to a last-gasp victory in the corresponding fixture in the 2022 World Cup and they have kickstarted their Six Nations campaigns against each other in the last two years, Scotland winning by just two and three points.

Now they also have revenge for that defeat in New Zealand three years’ ago which ultimately helped Wales progress. Sean Lynn’s side have blew hot and cold in preparation, beating Australia once before falling off badly second time around in Sydney.

What makes Scotland’s result even more impressive is the contractual background to proceedings. There has been shock at the revelation that Easson will leave his role as head coach after this tournament and players were told in June they would not be getting long-term contracts renewed.

That only appears to have united the playing group who showed tremendous spirit at the Salford Community Stadium on Saturday.

In contrast, it’s another hammer blow for the WRU who are still feeling the backlash from their proposal to slash the number of professional men’s sides from four to two in a seismic restructure to the game.

Now Sean Lynn’s side must dust themselves off to take on Fiji while Scotland will be full of confidence as they take on the in-form Canadians, knowing they already have a vital win up their sleeve and can play without fear.

