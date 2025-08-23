Samoa show there is far more to this Women’s Rugby World Cup than winning in 73-0 defeat to Australia

The other two sides in England's pool battled it out at Salford Community Stadium on Saturday

Maybe there is more to this game than just winning.

If ever you wanted an example of that then Saturday’s Pool A clash at the Salford Community Stadium was the perfect case study.

A Samoa side packed full of power and individual talent but lacking in international experience, cohesion and resources were swept aside by Australia. Desiree Miller completed her hat-trick in the opening 33 minutes and inside-centre Cecilia Smith was outstandings as the Wallaroos ran in 11 tries in a 73-0 victory to get their campaign off to a flying start.

But Samoa played with smiles on their faces, so proud to represent their nation and constantly trying to offload the ball and create something. To witness the energy with which replacement tighthead Tori Iosefo ran onto the field after the break, geeing up the crowd single-handedly, was a real privilege. The crowd needed no encouragement to give her a rousing reception when she trudged off in the 72nd minute – a bond had formed!

Iosefo replaced Glory Aiono who carried and hit exceptionally hard. Australia may have run away with it on the scoreboard but there will be plenty of sore bodies in the morning, that’s for sure.

It wasn’t all strictly legal physicality as replacement Melina Salale did misjudge her aggressive defence and was shown a yellow card for a high tackle late on. England will anticipate similar vigour in the contact area in Northampton next week.

After the hosts’ opening 69-7 rout of the USA, these two sides are England’s remaining pool-stage opponents and although the Wallaroos were impressive they are unlikely to get close to upsetting the relentless Red Roses. Instead, their match against the USA in York next Saturday is set to determine who will follow John Mitchell’s men into the quarter-finals, all being well.

With Scotland v Wales following this game in a double-header, there were plenty of neutrals who understandably were cheering for the big underdogs in Samoa.

So close they came to getting over the line and in truth they deserved at least a score to show for their efforts. Before the end of the first-half, it looked like Samoan pressure on the Australian line would tell but eventually the ball went down. Samoa thought they had the back-up of a penalty but then even that was reversed for a dangerous clearout by a pesky TMO intervention.

After the break, they even had a try awarded on the field before it became apparent the ball had been knocked on. Close but no cigar.

Some of the Samoan women are having to fundraise for this trip and so just being here and giving a great account of themselves is a victory in itself. Their second-half display – when it would have been easy to drop their heads knowing they were already well beaten at 45-0 down – was more than commendable, limiting Australia to only 14 further points in the first 34 minutes of the second period.

For a sport, particularly in the men’s domain, where everything increasingly feels geared towards winning at all costs, perhaps a thing or two can be learned from the emotion and enjoyment shown by Samoa.

