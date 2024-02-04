PICTURED: Gruesome chemical burns that hospitalised Rassie Erasmus

GRAPHIC WARNING: The Springbok boss has shared photos of his injuries

Springbok boss Rassie Erasmus has shared graphic photos of the serious chemical burns he sustained in a freak accident that left him hospitalised last month.

Director of rugby Erasmus, who is also back as head coach after Jacques Nienaber left for Leinster after last year’s World Cup win, received medical treatment but is expected to be back working this month.

PICTURED: Rassie Erasmus burns before and after detergent damage

South Africa are not back in Test match rugby action until July when Ireland, who they lost to in the World Cup pool stages in France, are due to tour the country.

In a statement after his injuries, SA Rugby said: “Rassie Erasmus is recovering in hospital following a medical procedure for chemical burns sustained in a freak accident using a powerful detergent product.

“He is otherwise in good health and expects to return to full-time working within weeks.”

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Erasmus shared his disappointment at not being able to attend what appeared to be a women’s sevens event. While doing so, the 51-year-old shared photos of his painful wounds in what looked like before and after shots as his skin begins to heal.

In January, Erasmus took aim at coaches who duck the responsibility of coaching their players how to tackle lower after a drop in the tackle height in the community game around the world and a focus on high tackle sanctions in the elite game.

Erasmus was speaking after new laws to make the game safer in South African club and school rugby were approved, with tackles to be made at the base of the sternum. Despite the fact this law has not yet reached the professional arena, Erasmus insists lowering the tackle height has been an important part of Springbok coaching.

He said: “Tackling lower is coachable, so this cannot be used as an excuse – you need to coach and practise correct technique.

“We therefore built it into our conditioning and technical preparation for the tournament. You cannot simply tackle lower without focusing on the correct technique.

“Tackle bags are only training tools and should not dominate your tackle training. You do need to work more on moving bodies, but within a controlled space, where players learn to adjust their height in a more dynamic game-like situation.”

