The PWR is back in action

The Premiership Women’s Rugby is back in action this week and it welcomes back its international stars too.

The PWR took a break from competition during the Women’s Six Nations. In its place the later stages of the Allianz Cup was contested with Saracens picking up the trophy.

Red Roses stars, who won the Women’s Six Nations for the sixth consecutive year, including captain Marlie Packer are back at their clubs. Packer, who plays for Saracens, will line-up alongside international players like Wales’ Georgia Evans to take on Sale Sharks. Sale will have Italy’s Beatrice Rigoni back in their ranks.

The only England players who aren’t returning are Ellie Kildunne and Megan Jones. The duo are heading for Team GB to try and earn a place on the Olympic team.

Competition in the league is hotting up as there are only four more rounds to go. Two clubs have already qualified for the semi-finals with other teams unable to catch them on points. Defending champions and table leaders Gloucester-Hartpury and Saracens are through to the play-offs.

Third and fourth are still up for grabs, though the clubs currently in the positions have a big point advantage. In third is Exeter Chiefs with 47 points, fourth is Bristol Bears with 46 and fifth is Loughborough Lightning with 27. Loughborough would need to record four bonus-point wins in the run-in and for either Bristol or Exeter to not score any to have a chance of making the top four. But it is still mathematically possible for them to do so.

This weekend’s fixtures:

Saracens v Sale

Harlequins v Leicester Tigers

Trailfinders v Exeter Chiefs

Loughborough Lightning v Gloucester-Hartpury

Bristol Bears have a bye week for this round of fixtures.

