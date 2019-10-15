Who Has The Most Red Cards At The Rugby World Cup?

You’ve heard a lot of chat about it. People are joking there have been more cards than Christmas at the Rugby World Cup. Players have been seeing more red than a bull in Pamplona. There have been more slices of cheese than French buffet.

This competition will smash records for the most cards shown at a single World Cup. But you might be wondering who is leading the way – or perhaps it’s more like plumbing the depths – on the card charts.

So here’s how the lists of red-carded and yellow-carded players break down:

Red Cards

1– Andrea Lovotti (Italy)

1 –Bundee Aki (Ireland)

1 –Ed Fidow (Samoa)

1– Facundo Gattas (Uruguay)

1 – John Quill (USA)

1 – Josh Larsen (Canada)

1 – Tomas Lavanini (Argentina)

Yellow cards

2 – TJ Ioane (Samoa)

1 – Adam Coleman (Australia)

1 – Adriaan Booysen (Namibia)

1 – Andrey Ostrikov (Russia)

1 – Bogdan Fedotko (Russia)

1 – Ed Fidow (Samoa)

1 – Isi Naisarani (Australia)

1 – Jaba Bergvadze (Georgia)

1 – James Davies (Wales)

1 – Johan Coetzee (Namibia)

1 – Ken Owens (Wales)

1 –Kirill Gotovtsev (Russia)

1 –Levani Botia (Fiji)

1 –Lukhan Salakaia–Loto (Australia)

1 –Matt Heaton (Canada)

1 –Motu Matu’u (Samoa)

1 –Nepo Laulala (New Zealand)

1 –Rey Lee-lo (Samoa)

1 –Santiago Civetta (Uruguay)

As you can see, lots of cards have been dished out – and this is just in the pool stages. It’s all been spread around a bit, but with six in total, Samoa have been the most carded team at this World Cup. So far…

Talking recently of the standard of refereeing at the Rugby World Cup so far, World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said: “I think the refereeing has been good. I think the use of the assistant referee on the sidelines has worked well. So, certainly, we’re pleased.”

He also joked: “Since I’ve been retired, every decision I’ve made on the rugby field has been the right one.”

