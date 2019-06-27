We take a look at the referees, assistants and TMO's for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Rugby World Cup Referees

The 2019 Rugby World Cup is on the horizon and getting closer day by day with all the teams, organisers and entire rugby community gearing up for the event. One thing that had yet to be announced was who would be part of the refereeing team for the tournament whether it be the match officials, assistant referees and Television Match Officials (TMO’s).

Luckily, the lucky few were announced recently and you can take a look at the full list of the ‘Team 21’ squad below. They are called as such because they are the 21st tournament team.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “Just like for the players and coaches, Rugby World Cup represents the pinnacle of a match official’s career and I would like to congratulate the team of 12 referees, seven assistant referees and four TMOs who have achieved selection today through their hard work, commitment and dedication to excellence.

“Put simply, without the match officials there would be no rugby and I am proud of the leading position that our sport enjoys in terms of the mutual respect and values displayed between match officials, players and all those involved in the game.”

Anthony Buchanan, World Rugby’s Match Official Selection Committee Chairman, added: “This selection was made on merit, on form and after a comprehensive process. With so much strength in depth, the panel was left with some tough decisions to be made across all areas. I would like to pay tribute to all the individuals involved in the process and congratulate the ‘Team 21’ squad who have been selected for Japan 2019.”