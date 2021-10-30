The world's top two women's sides meet at Sandy Park this weekend

Red Roses v Black Ferns Preview and How To Watch



More than a quarter of the Black Ferns’ Test matches have been against England – and they will play their 100th International against the same opponents this weekend.

New Zealand have won 18 of their 27 Tests against the Red Roses to date, with one drawn and eight lost, and now they will play their milestone fixture at Exeter’s Sandy Park on Sunday afternoon.

It is a chance to see the world’s top two women’s sides go head-to-head – and it will be fascinating to see how both teams are shaping up a year out from the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

The Red Roses have dominated the northern hemisphere scene in recent years but the last time they faced the Black Ferns – in San Diego in 2019 – they lost, just as they did in the 2017 World Cup final.

In contrast, the Black Ferns have not played a Test match in more than two years, the Covid-19 pandemic impacting their schedule, and there are a host of fresh faces in their touring squad.

Still, the talent in New Zealand is such that even with inexperienced players in their mix you would expect them to be hugely competitive, while England will want to lay down a marker before the World Cup as well as try out new combinations.

Of course, the beauty of this autumn is that the two sides will do it all again in Northampton next weekend so it should be an intriguing two-Test series.

Below you’ll find all the details you need in our Red Roses v Black Ferns preview.

What’s the big team news?

England No 13 shirt while Wasps prop Maud Muir could also win her first cap from the bench.

Red Roses centurion Sarah Hunter captains the side from No 8 while Poppy Cleall moves into the second row alongside Abbie Ward.

Zoe Harrison and Claudia MacDonald combine at half-back, while Leanne Infante (nee Riley) is named on the bench to cover scrum-half having recovered from injury.

The Black Ferns have nine uncapped players in their match-day 23, including back-rowers Alana Bremner and Dhys Faleafaga, lock Kelsie Wills and full-back Renee Holmes in the starting XV.

Teenagers Liana Mikaele-Tu’u and Patricia Maliepo as well as Grace Houpapa-Barrett, Ariana Bayler and Krystal Murray are the uncapped players on the bench.

Les Elder is back to captain the side in her first Test since having a daughter last year while scrum-half Kendra Cocksedge is playing her 46th consecutive Test.

Experienced backs – and Rugby World Cup winners – Portia Woodman, Kelly Brazier and Carla Hohepa are all missing from this Test.

What have the coaches said?

Red Roses head coach Middleton said: “The number one ranked side in the world coming up against the reigning champions is an exciting prospect.

“We’re really starting to see some of our youngsters mature into fine players and this autumn series is a great opportunity for them to stake a claim for the World Cup.

“New Zealand haven’t played a lot of international rugby over the last couple of years and it’s great to have the world champions back on the international stage and especially great for us to be first up for their return.”

Black Ferns head coach Glenn Moore: “We’ve had some really good talent coming through back in New Zealand and the players we have brought into our environment have really stepped up and I think those that debut this weekend will all make an impact on the game.

“There is already a bit of spark in the group given it’s our first Test in almost two and a half years, add to that the 100th milestone and it makes for a very special occasion.

“There is a great rivalry between these two teams so I’m sure we can expect another great Test this weekend.”

What time does Red Roses v Black Ferns kick off and is it on TV?

The match will kick-off at 2.30pm (UK & Ireland time) on Sunday 31 October at Sandy Park.

Referee Aimee Barrett-Theron will take charge of the game with Aurelie Groizeleau and Clara Munarini her assistants and Ben Whitehouse the TMO.

The match will be televised live on BBC Two in the UK, with coverage starting at 2.05pm.

In New Zealand, Red Roses v Black Ferns will be shown live on Sky Sport NZ 1 – but it will involve a late night (or early start) given the time difference. It’s a 3.30am kick-off NZ time.

The Test is also available to watch in the USA on FloRugby. A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 and the annual subscription is $150.

If you’re overseas when this match takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN. Check out Express VPN.

What are the line-ups?

Red Roses: Ellie Kildunne; Lydia Thompson, Holly Aitchison, Amber Reed, Abby Dow; Zoe Harrison, Claudia MacDonald; Hannah Botterman, Lark Davies, Sarah Bern, Poppy Cleall, Abbie Ward, Zoe Aldcroft, Marlie Packer, Sarah Hunter (captain).

Replacements: Amy Cokayne, Vickii Cornborough, Maud Muir, Harriet Millar-Mills, Alex Matthews, Leanne Infante, Helena Rowland, Lagi Tuima.

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes; Renee Wickliffe, Stacey Fluhler, Chelsea Alley, Ayesha Leti-I’iga; Ruahei Demant, Kendra Cocksedge; Pip Love, Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, Aleisha Pearl Nelson, Eloise Blackwell, Kelsie Wills, Alana Bremner, Les Elder (captain), Dhys Faleafaga.

Replacements: Grace Houpapa-Barrett, Krystal Murray, Aldora Itunu, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kennedy Simon, Ariana Bayler, Patricia Maliepo, Grace Brooker.

